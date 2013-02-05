---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,880.08 -129.71 Nikkei 11,112.44 -147.91 NASDAQ 3,131.17 -47.93 FTSE 6,246.84 -100.40 S&P 500 1,495.71 -17.46 Hang Seng 23,250.76 -434.25 SPI 200 Fut 4,834.00 -35.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.9619 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.168 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3515 1.3627 Yen US$ 92.32 92.61 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1673.41 Silver (Lon) 31.69 Gold (NY) 16674.4 Light Crude 96.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a disappointing report on factory orders, retreating from gains in the prior session that left the S&P 500 at a five-year high and the Dow above 14,000. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 129.71 points, or 0.93 percent, at 13,880.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 17.46 points, or 1.15 percent, at 1,495.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 47.93 points, or 1.51 percent, at 3,131.17. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index suffered its biggest one-day fall in three months on Monday, as growing political uncertainty in continental Europe and a string of analyst downgrades sparked a wave of profit-taking from 4-1/2 year highs. The UK blue chip index closed down 100.40 points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,246.84, retreating after posting its highest finish since May 2008 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early trade on Tuesday as investors took signs of strife in peripheral euro zone countries as a cue to lock in profits following five straight days of gains. The Nikkei lost 1 percent to 11,151, backing away from a 33-month closing high of 11,260.35 hit on Monday, after concern about the euro zone debt crisis flared due to calls for the Spanish prime minister to resign due to a corruption scandal and news of a probe of alleged misconduct involving an Italian bank three weeks before national elections. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start lower on Tuesday, dragged by a 6.1 percent fall in refiner China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) after it placed $3.1 billion worth of new shares. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 23,685.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.7 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - A week-old rally in the euro came to a halt on Tuesday as investors took profits on its stellar gains in the run-up to this week's European Central Bank policy meeting, just as selling pressure on the yen eased off slightly. The euro was last at $1.3504, having fallen nearly 1 percent to be well off a 14-month high of $1.3711 set Friday. Immediate support is seen around $1.3484, the peak for 2012, followed by $1.3255, an area that provided a floor recently. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its gain to a point on Monday afternoon as higher yields and a modest stock market retreat from five-year highs drew buyers. The 30-year bond was up 1-2/32, its yield easing to 3.157 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Platinum and palladium held steady on Tuesday after strong U.S. car sales data and supply concerns pushed prices to multi-month highs a day earlier, while gold clung to recent ranges as renewed concerns on the euro zone's recovery boosted the dollar. Spot gold traded little changed at $1,673.11 an ounce by 0031 GMT. It has been trapped in a range roughly between $1,660 and $1,680 since Jan. 30. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Copper slipped on Tuesday from four-month highs hit the session before, after a weak gauge of U.S. business spending plans soured sentiment and drove traders to book profits ahead of holidays in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.26 percent to $8,283 a tonne by 0107 GMT, reversing gain from the previous session. Copper hit its highest since Oct. 5 on Monday in the wake of an improving outlook for the world's factories and for euro zone economies. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil future prices dropped in tandem with equities on Monday as traders locked in profits after three weeks of gains that added around 10 percent to oil prices since the beginning of December. Brent fell $1.22 to a low of $115.54 per barrel before recovering slightly to $116.00 by 11:00 a.m. EST (1600 GMT), not far off a 4-1/2 month high of $117.07 reached on Friday. Brent had risen for three straight weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)