Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,890.00 +7.00 NZSX 50 4,198.24 -13.70
DJIA 13,986.52 +7.22 Nikkei 11,374.26 -89.49
NASDAQ 3,168.48 -3.10 FTSE 6,295.34 +12.58
S&P 500 1,512.12 +0.83 Hang Seng 23,143.14 -113.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.962 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.175 +0.003
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
EUR US$ 1.3504 1.3508 Yen US$ 93.42 93.47
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1677.66 Silver (Lon) 31.81
Gold (NY) 1678.60 Light Crude 96.77
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as
investors, without any major economic reports to guide them,
awaited fresh incentives to trade after rallies took the S&P 500
to five-year highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.22 points,
or 0.05 percent, at 13,986.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index<
.SPX> was up 0.83 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,512.12. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.10 points, or 0.10
percent, at 3,168.48.
LONDON - Britain's top shares nudged into positive territory
on Wednesday on a strong showing from asset managers following
robust results from Hargreaves Lansdown, which outweighed
declines in energy stocks.
The FTSE 100 closed up 12.58 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 6,295.34, having risen 0.6 percent the previous session after
suffering its sharpest one-day percentage drop in three months
on Monday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average retreated on Thursday
from a more than four-year high hit a day earlier as a pause in
the yen's decline and caution ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting gave investors reason to take profits on export-driven
firms.
The Nikkei share average shed 0.8 percent to
11,374.26 by the midday break, retreating from a high of
11,498.42 struck on Wednesday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start flat on
Thursday, with strength in local property developers offsetting
a 2.9 percent slide for exporter Li & Fung.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 23,259.8.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.3 percent
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro drifted lower on Thursday, while sterling
wallowed at multi-month lows as cautious investors waited for
the outcomes of central bank policy meetings in Europe and
Britain.
Any dovish hint could put both currencies under pressure,
much like what the Australian dollar saw this week after the
Reserve Bank of Australia kept the door open to further rate
cuts even as it left its 3.0 percent cash rate steady.
The euro was last at $1.3522, back near this week's
trough of $1.3458 plumbed Tuesday. Still, it remained within
reach of a 15-month peak of $1.3711 set about a week ago.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as
weaker U.S. and European stock prices and political tension in
the euro zone boosted demand for safe-haven government debt.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 8/32 in price to
96-30/32 while their yields eased to 1.97 percent from 2 percent
late on Tuesday when Treasury prices fell.
The 30-year bond rose 19/32 in price at 91-28/32
while its yield eased to 3.17 percent from 3.21 percent Tuesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday ahead of a
European Central Bank meeting that could set the tone for the
euro, while platinum and palladium held near their highest level
in 17 months on hopes of a better economic outlook.
Gold was steady at $1,677.24 an ounce by 0035 GMT.
The euro, which often dictates gold's movements, could fall if
ECB President Mario Draghi voices concerns about the recent
swift and sharp rise of the currency.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper steadied below a four-month high
on Thursday as investors waited for the outcome of a European
Central Bank policy meeting later in the day with trading
volumes thin ahead of a week-long holiday in top consumer China.
A brighter outlook for the global economy this year courtesy
of recent positive data from China to the United States helped
lift copper prices earlier this week although the optimism has
yet to translate to strong physical demand.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil edged higher on Wednesday as Wall Street
equities rebounded from early losses to trade flat, and Brent
crude futures premium over West Texas Intermediate crude briefly
above $20.00 a barrel due to an unexpected rise in U.S. crude
oil inventories.
Brent was up 44 cents to $116.96 a barrel by 11:59
a.m. EST (165 9 GMT). Gains were not enough to match the
previous day's session high, the highest point since
mid-September.
U.S. crude rose 25 cents to $96.88.
