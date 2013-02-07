--------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,890.00 +7.00 NZSX 50 4,198.24 -13.70 DJIA 13,986.52 +7.22 Nikkei 11,374.26 -89.49 NASDAQ 3,168.48 -3.10 FTSE 6,295.34 +12.58 S&P 500 1,512.12 +0.83 Hang Seng 23,143.14 -113.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.962 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.175 +0.003 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3504 1.3508 Yen US$ 93.42 93.47 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1677.66 Silver (Lon) 31.81 Gold (NY) 1678.60 Light Crude 96.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors, without any major economic reports to guide them, awaited fresh incentives to trade after rallies took the S&P 500 to five-year highs. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.22 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,986.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index< .SPX> was up 0.83 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,512.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.10 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,168.48. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares nudged into positive territory on Wednesday on a strong showing from asset managers following robust results from Hargreaves Lansdown, which outweighed declines in energy stocks. The FTSE 100 closed up 12.58 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,295.34, having risen 0.6 percent the previous session after suffering its sharpest one-day percentage drop in three months on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average retreated on Thursday from a more than four-year high hit a day earlier as a pause in the yen's decline and caution ahead of a European Central Bank meeting gave investors reason to take profits on export-driven firms. The Nikkei share average shed 0.8 percent to 11,374.26 by the midday break, retreating from a high of 11,498.42 struck on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start flat on Thursday, with strength in local property developers offsetting a 2.9 percent slide for exporter Li & Fung. The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 23,259.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.3 percent - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro drifted lower on Thursday, while sterling wallowed at multi-month lows as cautious investors waited for the outcomes of central bank policy meetings in Europe and Britain. Any dovish hint could put both currencies under pressure, much like what the Australian dollar saw this week after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept the door open to further rate cuts even as it left its 3.0 percent cash rate steady. The euro was last at $1.3522, back near this week's trough of $1.3458 plumbed Tuesday. Still, it remained within reach of a 15-month peak of $1.3711 set about a week ago. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as weaker U.S. and European stock prices and political tension in the euro zone boosted demand for safe-haven government debt. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 8/32 in price to 96-30/32 while their yields eased to 1.97 percent from 2 percent late on Tuesday when Treasury prices fell. The 30-year bond rose 19/32 in price at 91-28/32 while its yield eased to 3.17 percent from 3.21 percent Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that could set the tone for the euro, while platinum and palladium held near their highest level in 17 months on hopes of a better economic outlook. Gold was steady at $1,677.24 an ounce by 0035 GMT. The euro, which often dictates gold's movements, could fall if ECB President Mario Draghi voices concerns about the recent swift and sharp rise of the currency. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper steadied below a four-month high on Thursday as investors waited for the outcome of a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day with trading volumes thin ahead of a week-long holiday in top consumer China. A brighter outlook for the global economy this year courtesy of recent positive data from China to the United States helped lift copper prices earlier this week although the optimism has yet to translate to strong physical demand. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil edged higher on Wednesday as Wall Street equities rebounded from early losses to trade flat, and Brent crude futures premium over West Texas Intermediate crude briefly above $20.00 a barrel due to an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories. Brent was up 44 cents to $116.96 a barrel by 11:59 a.m. EST (165 9 GMT). Gains were not enough to match the previous day's session high, the highest point since mid-September. U.S. crude rose 25 cents to $96.88. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)