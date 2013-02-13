(Repeats with no changes to text) -------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,018.70 +47.46 Nikkei 11,344.45 -24.67 NASDAQ 3,186.49 -5.51 FTSE 6,338.38 +61.32 S&P 500 1,519.43 +2.42 Hang Seng 23,215.16 +38.16 SPI 200 Fut 4,943.00 +17.00 CRB Index 300.24 -0.47 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.978 0.00 US 30 YR Bond 3.187 0.00 Currencies EUR US$ 1.344 1.3449 Yen US$ 93.20 93.24 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1652.96 Silver (Lon) 31.21 Gold (NY) 1653.6 Light Crude 97.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday, putting the Dow within striking distance of an all-time high, as investors looked ahead to President Barack Obama's State of the Union address. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 47.46 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,018.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 2.42 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,519.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 5.51 points, or 0.17 percent, at 3,186.49. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A surge in Barclays' shares led Britain's benchmark index past the psychologically important 6,300 level on Tuesday, as the blue chip bank's planned overhaul raised hopes for the troubled sector's revival. The FTSE 100 closed up 61.32 points, or 1 percent higher, at 6,338.38 points, with banks alone adding over 27 points to the index. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Wednesday as a pause in the yen's decline triggered profit-taking on exporters, while Gree Inc tumbled after cutting its annual profit forecast. The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 11,337.19, moving away from a 33-month high of 11,498.42 struck last Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen held firm on Wednesday, having swung higher in dramatic style as investors cut bearish positions after an official from the Group of Seven said there were concerns about excessive movements in Japan's currency. Amid the confusion, the dollar skidded to around 93.27 yen from a near 33-month high of 94.41, while the euro shed more than one yen to as far as 125.00. They were last at 93.45 and 125.80 respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to retail sales data to shed light on consumer habits after a lackluster debt sale, the first for a total of $72 billion in supply this week. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last down 4/32 in price to yield 1.977 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Wednesday after falling to a 1-month low in the previous session, with investors likely to watch currencies for direction, while palladium held near its highest in 17 months as supply concerns sparked speculative buying. Spot gold was steady at $1,650.76 an ounce by 0040 GMT. U.S. gold was at $1,651.40 an ounce, up $1.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper was little changed on Wednesday, underpinned by growing hopes China's consumers will restock after the Lunar new year. Holidays this week in the top consumer of the metal drained liquidity and momentum from the market. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up slightly at $8,243.50 a tonne by 0125 GMT, after having dropped 0.7 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as OPEC raised the outlook for the amount of crude it will need to pump this year to keep supply and demand in balance. Brent crude rose 12 cents to $118.25 a barrel by 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT) after settling down 77 cents on Monday. U.S. crude was up 46 cents to $97.49 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)