-----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,981.76 +8.37 Nikkei 11,425.44 +251.44 NASDAQ 3,192.03 -6.63 FTSE 6,328.26 +0.90 S&P 500 1,519.79 -1.59 Hang Seng 23,363.40 -86.92 SPI 200 Fut 5,008.00 +13.00 CRB Index 298.45 -1.22 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.005 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.180 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3340 1.3341 Yen US$ 94.12 94.17 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1616.81 Silver (Lon) 30.09 Gold (NY) 1617.0 Light Crude 95.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in a late sell-off on Friday as Wal-Mart dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales, though the S&P just barely extended its streak of weekly gains to seven. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 8.37 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,981.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 1.59 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,519.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 6.63 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,192.03. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Gains in heavyweight healthcare stocks were unable to take Britain's blue chip share index back to five-year highs on Friday as weak commodity stocks capped the market's rise. At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 0.90 points, at 6,328.26, with strength in the healthcare sector counteracted by weakness in miners and energy stocks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 2.3 percent in early trade on Monday, with exporters and banks leading the pack after the yen softened on the G20's decision not to single out Japan for undertaking policies that have weakened its currency. The Nikkei added 254.32 points to 11,429.15, with financials and real estate contributing to the benchmark's gains as investors bet that the G20's apparent approval of Japan's reflationary policies will help spur economic recovery. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to open higher on Monday, with Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd rising 1.9 percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 23,477.49. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start up 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen started a fresh week on the backfoot after Japan escaped direct criticism from its G20 peers on its aggressive reflationary plans that have weakened the currency and raised international complaints of competitive advantage. The dollar rose to 93.90 yen, having bounced smartly from a low near 92.20 on Friday. It is within reach of a 33-month peak around 94.47 set a week ago. The euro is at 125.35 , also not far from a 34-month high of 127.71 reached early this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slid on Friday on brighter outlooks from consumers, with investors turning to fiscal talks in Washington as a slate of budget cuts looms. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.014 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold rebounded from a six-month low on Monday as bargain hunters resurfaced, and dealers expected buying from jewellers in Asia to pick up as markets reopen in China after the Lunar New Year holiday. Gold rose $6.05 an ounce to $1,615.11 by 0034 GMT after falling to around $1,598 on Friday, its weakest since August, on a rising U.S. dollar and technical selling. It marked gold's biggest one-day drop since December. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Shanghai copper fell half a percent on Monday while London copper was little changed, as traders played catch up after a week-long holiday, with metals weighed down by weaker global growth cues including a deeper-than-expected recession in the euro zone. The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell by 0.64 percent to 59,350 yuan ($9,500) a tonne by 0112 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices sank on Friday and Brent futures finished their first negative week since mid-January after an unexpected dip in U.S. industrial production spurred concerns about lagging economic activity. Brent futures for April delivery tumbled to a low of $116.28 per barrel, down $1.72, before recovering to settle off 34 cents at $117.66. The contract ended the week down $1.24 or 1 percent, its first loss since the week ending Jan 13. U.S. crude shed $1.45 to settle at $95.86 per barrel. For the week, U.S. crude managed a small gain of 14 cent a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)