-----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,981.76 +8.37 Nikkei 11,425.44 +251.44
NASDAQ 3,192.03 -6.63 FTSE 6,328.26 +0.90
S&P 500 1,519.79 -1.59 Hang Seng 23,363.40 -86.92
SPI 200 Fut 5,008.00 +13.00 CRB Index 298.45 -1.22
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.005 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.180 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3340 1.3341 Yen US$ 94.12 94.17
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1616.81 Silver (Lon) 30.09
Gold (NY) 1617.0 Light Crude 95.62
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in a late sell-off on Friday as
Wal-Mart dropped following a report of a weak start to February
sales, though the S&P just barely extended its streak of weekly
gains to seven.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 8.37 points, or
0.06 percent, at 13,981.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was down 1.59 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,519.79. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 6.63 points, or 0.21 percent, at
3,192.03.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Gains in heavyweight healthcare stocks were unable
to take Britain's blue chip share index back to five-year highs
on Friday as weak commodity stocks capped the market's rise.
At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 0.90 points, at
6,328.26, with strength in the healthcare sector counteracted by
weakness in miners and energy stocks.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 2.3
percent in early trade on Monday, with exporters and banks
leading the pack after the yen softened on the G20's decision
not to single out Japan for undertaking policies that have
weakened its currency.
The Nikkei added 254.32 points to 11,429.15, with financials
and real estate contributing to the benchmark's gains as
investors bet that the G20's apparent approval of Japan's
reflationary policies will help spur economic recovery.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG- Shares were set to open higher on Monday, with
Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd rising 1.9
percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index
components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
23,477.49. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings was indicated to start up 0.1 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The yen started a fresh week on the backfoot after
Japan escaped direct criticism from its G20 peers on its
aggressive reflationary plans that have weakened the currency
and raised international complaints of competitive advantage.
The dollar rose to 93.90 yen, having bounced smartly
from a low near 92.20 on Friday. It is within reach of a
33-month peak around 94.47 set a week ago. The euro is at 125.35
, also not far from a 34-month high of 127.71 reached
early this month.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slid on Friday on brighter
outlooks from consumers, with investors turning to fiscal talks
in Washington as a slate of budget cuts looms.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to
yield 2.014 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold rebounded from a six-month low on Monday as
bargain hunters resurfaced, and dealers expected buying from
jewellers in Asia to pick up as markets reopen in China after
the Lunar New Year holiday.
Gold rose $6.05 an ounce to $1,615.11 by 0034 GMT
after falling to around $1,598 on Friday, its weakest since
August, on a rising U.S. dollar and technical selling. It
marked gold's biggest one-day drop since December.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- Shanghai copper fell half a percent on Monday
while London copper was little changed, as traders played catch
up after a week-long holiday, with metals weighed down by weaker
global growth cues including a deeper-than-expected recession in
the euro zone.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell by 0.64 percent to 59,350 yuan
($9,500) a tonne by 0112 GMT.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices sank on Friday and Brent futures
finished their first negative week since mid-January after an
unexpected dip in U.S. industrial production spurred concerns
about lagging economic activity.
Brent futures for April delivery tumbled to a low of
$116.28 per barrel, down $1.72, before recovering to settle off
34 cents at $117.66. The contract ended the week down $1.24 or 1
percent, its first loss since the week ending Jan 13.
U.S. crude shed $1.45 to settle at $95.86 per barrel.
For the week, U.S. crude managed a small gain of 14 cent a
barrel.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)