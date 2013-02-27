---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,900.13 +115.96 Nikkei 11,310.45 -88.36 NASDAQ 3,129.59 +13.34 FTSE 6,270.44 -84.93 S&P 500 1,496.94 +9.09 Hang Seng 22,627.36 +107.67 SPI 200 Fut 4,681.00 +16.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8757 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 3.069 -0.011 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3049 1.3050 Yen US$ 91.85 91.88 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1611.40 Silver (Lon) 29.23 Gold (NY) 1611.5 Light Crude 92.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rebounded from their worst decline since November on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the Fed's bond-buying stimulus and sales of new homes hit a 4-1/2-year high. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 115.96 points, or 0.84 percent, to 13,900.13 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.09 points, or 0.61 percent, to 1,496.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 13.40 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 3,129.65. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Weak banks and commodity stocks sent Britain's top shares to a more than two-week closing low on Tuesday after an inconclusive election result in Italy revived eurozone debt crisis concerns. The FTSE 100 ended down 84.93 points, or 1.3 percent, at 6,270.44, its lowest close since Feb. 8. Some strategists, however, reckoned any losses would be short-lived. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains as selling in exporters partially offset hopes for continuing U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus. The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 11,356.06 after opening a tad higher. The index fell 2.3 percent on Tuesday on concerns an inconclusive election in Italy could reignite the eurozone debt crisis, moving away from a 53-month high of 11,662.52 touched on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, helped by a 2.2 percent rise for AIA Group after the Asian insurance giant posted 89 percent growth in 2012 net profit. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 22,656.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen held near one-month highs on Wednesday, remaining susceptible to bursts of short-covering as political uncertainty in Italy kept the euro under the gun. The dollar was at 91.99 yen, up from a one-month low of 90.85 touched on Monday. The euro stood at 120.18, having skidded to 118.74 early this week. Both currencies, however, were still not far from multi-year peaks of 94.57 and 127.71 respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries were steady on Tuesday, keeping yields at one-month lows, as remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured the market the Fed would keep buying bonds and worry about the euro zone and U.S. spending cuts fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. After the 10-year note yield posted its biggest one-day drop since early November on Monday, it rose to 1.87 percent on Tuesday from 1.86 percent late on Monday. The 30-year bond price rose 1/32 on Tuesday after rising nearly two full points on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded flat on Wednesday, perching near a 1-1/2-week high hit in the previous session as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the bank's monetary policy, lending support to gold as a hedge against central banks' cash printing. Spot gold was little changed at $1,613.61 an ounce by 0028 GMT, after hitting a 1-1/2-week high of $1,619.66. It rose 1.2 percent on Tuesday, its biggest daily gain in three months. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rallied on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reassured investors of its commitment to loose monetary policy, helping prices pull away from two-month lows hit the session before. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.74 percent to $7,916.50 a tonne by 0125 GMT, adding to small gains from the previous session.Ÿ For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell to a one-month low under $113 a barrel on Tuesday on worries about an inconclusive Italian election that revived investor concerns about instability in the euro zone and threatened the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude hit a session low of $112.61 a barrel, its weakest since Jan. 28, and was down $1.70 at $112.74. U.S. crude oil was down 65 cents at $92.46 a barrel, after touching a low of $91.92, a level not seen since Jan. 4. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)