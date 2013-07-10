-----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15300.34 75.65 0.5 S&P 500 1652.32 11.86 0.72 FTSE 6513.08 63.01 0.98 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 428.5 2.35 0.55 Nikkei 14489.9 17 0.12 Euro 1.278 1.278 Japanese Yen 100.97 101.14 U.S. Crude 104.33 0.8 Brent 107.8 -0.01 Gold 1244.86 1248.84 Silver 19.08 19.23 Copper-LME 6703 -27 -0.4 UST 10-YR 92.421875 2.6283 UST 30-YR 86.25 3.6381 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday as investors bet that companies will be able to surpass the low bar set for earnings season, leaving room for better-than-expected results that could drive the rally further. The push higher in recent days has taken the benchmark S&P 500 to 1 percent below its all-time closing high of 1,669.16 reached on May 21. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index rose to one-month highs on Tuesday, backed by a fresh batch of strong domestic data and with heavyweight mining stocks cheered by forecast-beating results from U.S. peer Alcoa. Alcoa Inc, which traditionally kicks off the global earnings season, posted a larger-than-expected adjusted profit for the second quarter on Monday and forecast growing aluminium demand. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.06 percent at 14,464.82 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.11 percent to 1,198.21. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Wednesday, with investors looking to the China trade data due shortly after market open for further clues on the health of the world's second largest economy. The trade data at 0200 GMT is expected to show exports growing 4.0 percent in June from a year earlier, while imports are seen rising 8.0 percent. Beijing is also expected to release money supply and loan growth on July 15. Second-quarter GDP data is due on the same day, as are monthly urban investment, industrial output and retail sales figures. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at three-year highs against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday as investors took aim at the euro and sterling on growing expectations that central banks in the euro zone and Britain will have to keep policy loose for a long time. The euro last traded at $1.2779, having slid as far as $1.2755, a level not seen since early April. A break below $1.2740, the April 4 trough, would pave the way for a test of $1.2661, the November 2012 low, traders said. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices held most of the previous session's gains on Tuesday, signalling investor support at the lower price and higher yield levels reached as the market reacted sharply to the prospect of reduced stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in May discussed eventually scaling back the Fed's stimulative bond-buying programme, Treasuries prices have fallen and benchmark 10-year note yields have risen about one percentage point. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Wednesday, not far from a one-week high hit in the previous session, with investors awaiting trade data from China to get more evidence of the economic strength of the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal. Spot gold fell $2 to $1,247.66 an ounce by 0027 GMT, while Comex gold gained slightly to $1,246.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Wednesday but stuck near three-year lows after the International Monetary Fund downgraded its global growth forecasts - underscoring the metal's dim demand prospects, while a stronger dollar also weighed. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up to $6,747.50 a tonne by 0119 GMT, from the previous session when it finished 1.5 percent lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic ended with moderate gains on Tuesday, supported by a stock market advance and worries over Egypt. But gains were limited by a strong U.S. dollar and supplies were brought back online. Spread trading trumped trading in the straight oil contracts, which were lacklustre in thin volume, one analyst said. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)