LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15464.3 3.38 0.02
S&P 500 1680.19 5.17 0.31
FTSE 6544.94 1.53 0.02
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 440.7 1.61 0.37
Nikkei 14506.25 33.67 0.23
Euro 1.3066 1.3066
Japanese Yen 99.27 99.21
U.S. Crude 106.01 0.06
Brent 108.92 0.11
Gold 1289.21 1284.29
Silver 20.03 19.87
Copper-LME 6965 11 0.16
UST 10-YR 92.734375 2.5916
UST 30-YR 86.25 3.6355
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, supported by
banks' strong earnings, but Boeing limited the Dow's gain after
an airplane fire in London.
Both the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500
index ended Friday's session at record closing highs,
even though the point and percentage gains for the day were
slim. The Nasdaq closed at a 52-week high.
The S&P 500 scored its best weekly performance since January
and a third consecutive week of gains.
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index closed its best
week in six months on Friday, led higher by banks although
Chinese growth concerns hit miners.
The FTSE 100 edged up 1.53 points, or 0.02 percent,
to 6,572.94, 2.7 percent higher on the week. That represented
its biggest weekly gain since January, and left the index 2.6
percent off a 13-year closing high hit in May.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to a
seven-week closing high on Friday, buoyed by a record finish on
Wall Street but a sharp slide in heavyweight Fast Retailing
weighed on the broader market.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 14,506.25,
its highest close since May 24, while the broader Topix
advanced 0.6 percent to 1,201.99.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week
weaker on Monday with investors bracing for a fall in China's
second-quarter GDP growth, with data due at 0200 GMT, along with
June data for retail sales, industrial output and urban
investment.
Economists polled by Reuters expect growth to have slipped to
7.5 percent between April and June, down from 7.7 percent in the
first three months of the year. A slew of anaemic data last week
stoked fears of a weaker number.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The Australian dollar clawed higher on Monday
after China's second-quarter economic growth matched market
expectations, easing worries that the world's second-largest
economy could be slowing faster than expected.
The Aussie dollar touched an intraday high of $0.9110
after the release of China's second quarter gross
domestic product (GDP) data, and last stood at $0.9097, up 0.5
percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Friday on
profit-taking and pre-weekend position-squaring, following a
rebound in the bond market spurred by Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's assurance earlier in the week that a highly
accommodative monetary policy was needed for the foreseeable
future.
Traders who were still stuck with soured bets in the recent
bond market rout also excused themselves from those positions
before the weekend, analysts said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains on Monday after posting its
biggest weekly percentage increase in nearly two years, as fears
eased that the U.S. Federal Reserve would wind down its stimulus
programme early.
Investors were also waiting for GDP figures from China later
in the day for clues on the outlook for bullion in the world's
No.2 consumer of the metal.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper prices slipped on Monday as
traders cut risk ahead of key economic data later in the day
that could show China's growth slowed markedly in the second
quarter.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.38 percent to $6,927 a tonne by 0111 GMT from Friday,
when it closed down more than half a percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil rebounded on Friday, led by the biggest surge
in gasoline futures this year as a string of refinery outages
stoked concerns about fuel supplies in the heart of the U.S.
summer driving season.
News of unexpected glitches at two more refineries along the
Atlantic Coast added to a string of problems this week across
North America, further stoking the 15 percent surge in gasoline
this month, the biggest such gain since March 2011.
