-----------------------(0857 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15464.3 3.38 0.02 S&P 500 1680.19 5.17 0.31 FTSE 6544.94 1.53 0.02 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 440.7 1.61 0.37 Nikkei 14506.25 33.67 0.23 Euro 1.3066 1.3066 Japanese Yen 99.27 99.21 U.S. Crude 106.01 0.06 Brent 108.92 0.11 Gold 1289.21 1284.29 Silver 20.03 19.87 Copper-LME 6965 11 0.16 UST 10-YR 92.734375 2.5916 UST 30-YR 86.25 3.6355 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, supported by banks' strong earnings, but Boeing limited the Dow's gain after an airplane fire in London. Both the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 index ended Friday's session at record closing highs, even though the point and percentage gains for the day were slim. The Nasdaq closed at a 52-week high. The S&P 500 scored its best weekly performance since January and a third consecutive week of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index closed its best week in six months on Friday, led higher by banks although Chinese growth concerns hit miners. The FTSE 100 edged up 1.53 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,572.94, 2.7 percent higher on the week. That represented its biggest weekly gain since January, and left the index 2.6 percent off a 13-year closing high hit in May. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to a seven-week closing high on Friday, buoyed by a record finish on Wall Street but a sharp slide in heavyweight Fast Retailing weighed on the broader market. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 14,506.25, its highest close since May 24, while the broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 1,201.99. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week weaker on Monday with investors bracing for a fall in China's second-quarter GDP growth, with data due at 0200 GMT, along with June data for retail sales, industrial output and urban investment. Economists polled by Reuters expect growth to have slipped to 7.5 percent between April and June, down from 7.7 percent in the first three months of the year. A slew of anaemic data last week stoked fears of a weaker number. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The Australian dollar clawed higher on Monday after China's second-quarter economic growth matched market expectations, easing worries that the world's second-largest economy could be slowing faster than expected. The Aussie dollar touched an intraday high of $0.9110 after the release of China's second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data, and last stood at $0.9097, up 0.5 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Friday on profit-taking and pre-weekend position-squaring, following a rebound in the bond market spurred by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's assurance earlier in the week that a highly accommodative monetary policy was needed for the foreseeable future. Traders who were still stuck with soured bets in the recent bond market rout also excused themselves from those positions before the weekend, analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains on Monday after posting its biggest weekly percentage increase in nearly two years, as fears eased that the U.S. Federal Reserve would wind down its stimulus programme early. Investors were also waiting for GDP figures from China later in the day for clues on the outlook for bullion in the world's No.2 consumer of the metal. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper prices slipped on Monday as traders cut risk ahead of key economic data later in the day that could show China's growth slowed markedly in the second quarter. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.38 percent to $6,927 a tonne by 0111 GMT from Friday, when it closed down more than half a percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rebounded on Friday, led by the biggest surge in gasoline futures this year as a string of refinery outages stoked concerns about fuel supplies in the heart of the U.S. summer driving season. News of unexpected glitches at two more refineries along the Atlantic Coast added to a string of problems this week across North America, further stoking the 15 percent surge in gasoline this month, the biggest such gain since March 2011. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)