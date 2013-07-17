-----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15451.85 -32.41 -0.21
S&P 500 1676.26 -6.24 -0.37
FTSE 6556.35 -29.76 -0.45
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 443.25 1 0.23
Nikkei 14513.92 -85.2 -0.58
Euro 1.3141 1.3161
Japanese Yen 99.4 99.09
U.S. Crude 105.76 -0.24
Brent 107.93 -0.21
Gold 1290.35 1291.99
Silver 19.95 19.98
Copper-LME 7016.25 18.25 0.26
UST 10-YR 93.234375 2.5317
UST 30-YR 87.078125 3.5864
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 snapped its eight-day winning streak
on Tuesday after disappointing sales from Coca-Cola, while
investors turned cautious on the day before the Federal Reserve
chairman's congressional testimony.
The market's pullback came a day after both the Dow and the
S&P 500 ended at record closing highs for the third consecutive
session.
LONDON - Mining heavyweight Rio Tinto helped limit a slide
in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index on Tuesday with a
production update that assuaged some concern about Chinese
demand.
Rio said it would boost iron ore output by at least
10 percent and banked on selling more to China - providing a
fillip after data on Monday showed growth in the world's
second-biggest economy and top metals consumer continued to
slow.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as
weakness in global markets and the strong yen soured sentiment,
with investors also cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve
chairman's appearance before Congressional committees.
The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 14,486,27 in mid-morning
trade, with a support level seen at 14,400.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start lower on
Wednesday, with turnover to stay weak ahead of U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in Congress where he
is due to defend the Fed's bond purchasing programme.
State television reported late on Tuesday Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang as saying the government should not rush into changing
policy as long as economic growth stays within the official
comfort zone, although it needs to be vigilant about a sharper
slowdown.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY/TOKYO - The dollar stayed on the defensive on
Wednesday as investors suffered a case of cold feet ahead of
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony in
Congress later in the day.
Investors are wary of being long on the dollar after Bernanke
last week caused a shakeout of positions with comments that were
considered unexpectedly dovish.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were a tad higher on
Tuesday in advance of testimony before Congress from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which might offer clues on whether
the U.S. central bank might reduce its bond purchases later this
year.
Bond buying was mild on below-average volume as traders
sought to tweak their positions in anticipation of possible wild
market swings from Bernanke's remarks on Wednesday, analysts
said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held close to a three-week high on
Wednesday after a near 1 percent rise in the previous session as
investors awaited clear direction from the Federal Reserve
regarding its stimulus measures.
Markets are focused on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
semi-annual testimony to a U.S. Congressional panel later today
for any clues on when it may start to taper its $85 billion
monthly bond purchases.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper eased on Wednesday, with traders
waiting to see whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
will reiterate later in the day that U.S. monetary policy is to
stay accommodative.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.29 percent to $6,977.50 a tonne by 0102 GMT, paring
gains of more than 1 percent from the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude edged higher on Tuesday as U.S.
gasoline surged to four-month highs due to refinery problems
during summer driving season and rising prices for ethanol
credits.
A spate of refinery outages across the United States over the
past week has helped push U.S. RBOB gasoline futures up nearly
15 percent so far in July, while government data showed demand
rising faster than expected.
