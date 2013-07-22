-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15543.74 -4.8 -0.03 S&P 500 1692.09 2.72 0.16 FTSE 6630.67 -3.69 -0.06 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 441.26 1.87 0.43 Nikkei 14587.26 -2.65 -0.02 Euro 1.3158 1.3142 Japanese Yen 99.85 100.64 U.S. Crude 108.45 0.4 Brent 108.44 0.37 Gold 1314.19 1295.74 Silver 19.82 19.46 Copper-LME 6958 43 0.62 UST 10-YR 93.734375 2.4727 UST 30-YR 87.71875 3.5482 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and Nasdaq stock gauges fell on Friday as disappointing results from Microsoft and Google dragged on the market, while the S&P 500 index edged up to end at a second straight record high. Stronger-than-expected results from General Electric Co and oilfield services company Schlumberger NV helped the S&P 500 index to offset the tech losses and to post a fourth week of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 finished lower on Friday, with investors taking profits at the end of a fourth week of gains, and with disappointing earnings from U.S. peers hitting tech stocks. The technology sector was the clear laggard, down 2 percent as sentiment soured after Microsoft < MSFT.O> profits missed estimates and Google reported a drop in advertising prices. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc and its coalition partner regained control of the upper house in an election, boosting hopes for a sustained economic recovery. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 14,694.95 in mid-morning trade, after rising as high as 14,770.02 at the open. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start steady on Monday, with the Chinese banking sector in focus after China's central bank removed controls on bank lending rates. The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.1 percent at 21,362.4 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.5 percent. This week, they finished up 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar slipped against the yen in late trade on Friday ahead of elections for Japan's upper house Sunday which could add momentum to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive push for monetary easing to lift growth and fight deflation. Earlier the dollar had held near a one-week high against the yen but as trading slowed ahead of the weekend, the U.S. currency gave up gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as disappointing earnings from technology giants Google and Microsoft weighed on stocks and rekindled safe-haven bids for bonds, pushing benchmark yields to two-week lows. Google and Microsoft both announced disappointing quarterly results, building some concerns over how far the ongoing equity rally will extend. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rose on Friday to notch its second weekly gain after many investors were soothed by the Federal Reserve's assurance this week that it will be careful in tapering its economic stimulus, although some braced for another decline in bullion. Gold emerged as an alternative to the softer dollar and U.S. stocks, which retreated on Friday from record highs. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures rose on Monday, helped by a softer dollar and a decision by top consumer China to remove controls on bank lending rates which may help revive the slowing economy. Economists say China's move, while not yet a game-changer for Chinese banks, may have begun the countdown to an eventual industry overhaul which will deprive the banks of virtually risk-free profits. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures traded above the global crude-market benchmark, North Sea Brent, for the first time since 2010 on Friday as signs of strong demand from U.S. refiners boosted spread trading and bets that the era of the U.S. discount was ending. While prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell for most of Friday's session as traders booked end-of-week profits, U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed in the final minutes of trade to close near a 16-month high above $108, while Brent settled lower. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)