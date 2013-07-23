-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15545.55 1.81 0.01 S&P 500 1695.53 3.44 0.2 FTSE 6623.17 -7.5 -0.11 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 447.08 5.61 1.27 Nikkei 14770.27 112.23 0.77 Euro 1.3199 1.3183 Japanese Yen 99.54 99.64 U.S. Crude 107.02 0.08 Brent 108.14 -0.01 Gold 1335.59 1335.04 Silver 20.43 20.53 Copper-LME 7019 -10 -0.14 UST 10-YR 93.640625 2.4841 UST 30-YR 87.734375 3.5464 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing high on Monday and major indexes rose, though disappointing McDonald's earnings kept the Dow from making significant gains. Banks and health shares were the day's best performers, with financials advancing for the 10th time in the past 12 sessions. Bank of America led the group, while U.S.-listed shares of UBS rose 3.2 percent to $19.23 after the Swiss bank's second-quarter profit beat forecasts despite a charge to settle a U.S. lawsuit. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index ended slightly lower on Monday, weighed by GlaxoSmithKline's problems in China, but remained close to a retest of seven-week highs. Glaxo, the FTSE 100's biggest pharmaceutical company by market capitalisation, fell 1.2 percent and accounted for more than half the broader index's decline after it said some staff in China appeared to have broken the law. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.70 percent at 14,555.36 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.51 percent to 1,210.28. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - China shares listed in Hong Kong extended gains on Tuesday, lifted by strength in railway and building material stocks after reported comments from Premier Li Keqiang were perceived as a floor to Beijing's tolerance for slowing growth. Beijing News reported that Premier Li Keqiang said at a State Council meeting last week that China would not permit economic growth to sink below 7 percent, the paper reported, without citing sources. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on Tuesday as soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell, while a sharp fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to the euro. Dealers said liquidity had dried up amid the northern summer and activity had been characterised by a general trimming in short positions of everything from the Australian dollar to the yen and gold. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries were steady on Monday ahead of this week's sales of $99 billion in new intermediate-dated debt, with little fresh data on tap to give clues over the timing of when the Federal Reserve is likely to pare back its bond-purchase program. Treasuries yields have fallen over the past two weeks as top Fed officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke said that the U.S. central bank's plans to taper purchases are still dependent on economic data and that it will hold benchmark interest rates at record low levels for a long time to come. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in a month on Tuesday after gaining 3 percent the session before and breaking through key resistance at the $1,300 level. A weaker dollar supported bullion prices, but stricter Indian import rules and continued outflows from exchange-traded gold funds could cap gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Tuesday as traders took profits from a one-month peak hit the session before, but steady buying from top consumer China kept a floor under prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.53 percent to $6,992 a tonne by 0904 GMT, from the previous session when it reached its highest since June 18 at $7,053 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil prices pulled back sharply on Monday from last week's 16-month high as traders sold to lock in profits from a blistering rally that briefly sent U.S. crude to a premium over Brent for the first time in nearly three years. Europe's benchmark Brent crude increased its premium over U.S. West Texas Intermediate on Monday, with the September CL-LCO1=R contract trading $1.47 higher than its U.S. equivalent as support from tight U.S. supplies eased. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)