-----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15555.61 13.37 0.09 S&P 500 1690.25 4.31 0.26 FTSE 6587.95 -32.48 -0.49 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 448.63 2.15 0.48 Nikkei 14250.57 -312.36 -2.14 Euro 1.328 1.3276 Japanese Yen 98.87 99.28 U.S. Crude 105.55 0.06 Brent 107.71 0.06 Gold 1338.29 1333.04 Silver 20.26 20.2 Copper-LME 7003 -12 -0.17 UST 10-YR 92.859375 2.5788 UST 30-YR 86.203125 3.6407 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Nasdaq climbed on Thursday, led by a rally in Facebook a day after its earnings, but the broader market's advance was modest after another round of mixed earnings reports. Facebook Inc shares scored their biggest daily percentage gain ever - soaring 31.6 percent to a session high of $34.88 a day after the online social network company reported a huge jump in mobile advertising revenue. The stock closed at $34.36, up 29.6 percent, and topped the Nasdaq's list of most actively traded names. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A fall in drinks group SAB and engineer GKN knocked Britain's main equity index off seven-week highs on Thursday, with some traders expecting the market's recent rally to stall in the near term. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.5 percent, or 32.48 points, at 6,587.95 points - marking a retreat from seven-week highs reached earlier this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week low on Friday morning, as selling accelerated on the back of a firmer yen and disappointing quarterly earnings from the likes of Canon Inc and Advantest Corp. The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 14,288.92 in mid-morning trade after slipping to a low of 14,236.46 earlier, the lowest level since July 9. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start higher on Friday underpinned by optimism over policy support on the Chinese mainland, setting the Hang Seng Index benchmark on its way to a fifth-straight weekly gain. The People's Bank of China will continue to operate a prudent monetary policy to improve the financial environment for small companies, the central bank governor wrote in an article published on Friday, the latest in a series of supportive official remarks as the economy slows. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar languished at one-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Friday, having suffered a setback overnight as investors turned cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. Setting the greenback on a slippery slope was a Wall Street report that the Fed may debate changing its forward guidance to help hammer home its message that it will keep rates low for a long time to come, traders said. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices ended little changed on Thursday, with investors reluctant to buy bonds before a Federal Reserve meeting next week that will be scrutinized for signs on when the U.S. central bank may start paring back its bond purchase program. Bond volatility has picked up this week and yields have increased to the high end of their recent range on speculation the Fed may start to spell out plans to reduce buying. Most economists and traders expect the Fed may start tapering in September. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Friday, staying on track for its third straight weekly gain, helped by a weaker dollar and hopes of a prolonged period of easy monetary policy. Bullion has gained nearly 10 percent in three weeks - its biggest such winning streak in two years - after the Federal Reserve assured financial markets it would only start phasing out its stimulus when it was sure the economy was strong enough to stand on its own. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures ticked higher on Friday due to a weaker dollar and were heading for their second weekly increase in three, but concerns over a dimming outlook for demand in top consumer China may cap gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up $6.25 to $7,016.25 a tonne by 0114 GMT. The contract is up 1.4 percent so far this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices inched higher in quiet trade on Thursday with help from a slightly weaker dollar, while gasoline futures dropped nearly 4 cents per gallon, dragged down by a rapid plunge in the cost of ethanol credits. The U.S. dollar fell across the board, undercut by positive economic reports from the euro zone. A survey by influential German think-tank Ifo showed European business morale was better than expected, which pushed the European common currency to a one-month peak against the dollar of $1.32 per euro. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)