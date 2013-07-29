-----------------------(0838 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIEL D DJIA 15558.83 3.22 0.02 S&P 500 1691.65 1.4 0.08 FTSE 6554.79 -33.16 -0.5 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 446.4 -1.29 -0.29 Nikkei 13810.04 -319.94 -2.26 Euro 1.3292 1.3278 Japanese Yen 97.66 98.25 U.S. Crude 104.42 -0.28 Brent 107.24 0.07 Gold 1328.71 1333.29 Silver 19.84 19.95 Copper-LME 6850 -12 -0.17 UST 10-YR 93.03125 2.5586 UST 30-YR 86.5 3.6199 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks erased losses late in Friday's session to close slightly higher on investors' optimism about the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep its easy money policy in play a while longer. With just three trading days left in the month, the S&P 500 is set to post its best month since October 2011. The Nasdaq's advance makes July so far the best month in a year and a half. LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 took its first weekly fall in more than a month on Friday, faltering at resistance levels and led lower by weakness in BSkyB and Rolls Royce on Friday. The FTSE 100 closed down 33.16 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,554.79 points, failing to hold above recent resistance around seven-week highs just above 6,600 and still 4.7 percent off 13-year highs made in May. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share dropped bellow 14,000 for the first time in almost a month as exporters were hit by the yen's strength against the dollar, while caution ahead of Chinese manufacturing data and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement this week sidelined investors. The Nikkei .N225 dropped 1.7 percent to 13,886.76 in mid-morning trade after hitting as low as 13,860.16, the lowest level since July 1. HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start steady on Monday as investors remain cautious ahead of the corporate earnings season and the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. On Friday, the Hang Seng Index .HSI ended up 0.3 percent at 21,969 points, and rose 2.8 percent for the week. The China Enterprises Index .HSCE of the top Chinese listings finished flat, but jumped 3.3 percent for the week. FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar was on the defensive in Asia on Monday as investors braced for an event-packed week that includes central bank meetings in the United States and Europe, manufacturing data from China and U.S. growth and jobs figures. The dollar index was 0.14 percent lower at 81.544 and just above chart support at 81.515, its 200-day moving average. The index shed 1.2 percent last week for its third straight weekly loss. TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries edged up on Friday in light trading, with investors reluctant to take on large positions ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next week, which will be scrutinized for signs over when the U.S. central bank is likely to reduce its bond purchase programme. Most economists and investors expect the Fed will reduce the size of the program in September, though Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has stressed that any pullback remains data dependent. COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Monday after three weeks of gains as investors awaited a key Federal Reserve policy meeting this week for guidance on when the central bank would begin to scale back its stimulus. Bullion has lost a fifth of its value this year as signs of an economic recovery in the United States and signals from the Fed suggested the bank may scale back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases. But recent comments from the Fed have reassured investors, pushing gold up for three straight weeks. BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures ticked higher on Friday due to a weaker dollar and were heading for their second weekly increase in three, but concerns over a dimming outlook for demand in top consumer China may cap gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up $6.25 to $7,016.25 a tonne by 0114 GMT. The contract is up 1.4 percent so far this week. OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Friday, extending losses amid concerns over falling Chinese demand after the world's second-largest oil consumer ordered factories to reduce output over worries of excess capacity. North Sea benchmark Brent crude fell as low as $106.63 a barrel, heading for a second weekly decline after touching a three-and-a-half-month high last week. U.S. oil traded as low as $104.10, continuing to fall after having reached a 16-month high of $109.40 last Friday. The fall in prices eased through the day, but both oil benchmarks finished the week with modest loses.