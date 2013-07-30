-----------------------(0852 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15521.97 -36.86 -0.24
S&P 500 1685.33 -6.32 -0.37
FTSE 6560.25 5.46 0.08
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 444.88 0.37 0.08
Nikkei 13718.66 57.53 0.42
Euro 1.3252 1.326
Japanese Yen 98.21 97.94
U.S. Crude 104.31 -0.24
Brent 107.32 -0.13
Gold 1327.54 1326.99
Silver 19.8 19.81
Copper-LME 6857.75 -20.25 -0.29
UST 10-YR 92.75 2.5929
UST 30-YR 85.640625 3.6725
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, pulling back before
this week's Federal Reserve meeting that could signal when the
Fed is going to begin reducing its bond purchases aimed at
helping the economic recovery.
Losses were led by the energy and financial sectors, with
both the S&P energy index and S&P financial index
down 0.8 percent. Shares of Southwestern Energy
slid 3 percent to $38.14 and shares of Noble Energy fell
2.1 percent to $62.07 following as a decline in natural gas
prices.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, with
healthcare and media sectors bolstered by transatlantic merger
activity, helping outweigh a steep sell off in Barclays
.
Drugmaker Shire - long viewed as a takeover target -
added 2.4 percent after U.S. generic rival Perrigo
agreed to buy Ireland's Elan for $8.6 billion.
A proposed merger between Publicis and Omnicom to
create the world's biggest advertising agency, meanwhile, buoyed
British peer WPP up 0.6 percent.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average on Tuesday rebounded from a
one-month low after the yen resumed its downward slide to the
dollar, but many investors remained on the slidelines ahead of
the peak of the earnings season and the outcome of a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 13,684.99
in midmorning trade, after opening slightly lower, while the
broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,134.00.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares will likely trade in a recent
range on Tuesday as investors mark time until the outcome of the
U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and key U.S. jobs data later
in the week.
Huaneng Power and Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical
are among companies due to report their interim
earnings later in the day. A weak mainland Chinese market may
weigh on Hong Kong, with cash rates closely watched as the month
draws to a close.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar drifted off a five-week trough against a
basket of major currencies on Tuesday as the euro faltered ahead
of chart resistance and a three-day rally in the yen lost a bit
of steam.
Trading was confined to modest position adjustments in thin
markets with investors wary of taking large positions ahead of
major events including the Federal Reserve policy review and key
data such as U.S. non-farm payrolls due later in the week.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on selling
by Wall Street dealers to lock in borrowing costs for corporate
bonds they are underwriting ahead of this week's Federal Reserve
policy meeting and U.S. employment report.
Bets the U.S. government might pare its sales of short-term
debt also exerted pressure on bonds, although benchmark yields
remained about 17 basis points below their 23-month high of
2.755 percent set this month, analysts said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Tuesday as traders shied away
from taking big bets ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting
beginning later in the day.
Spot gold had edged up 0.05 percent to $1,327.61 an
ounce by 0007 GMT. It fell 0.5 percent on Monday as investors
took profits after three weeks of gains. U.S. gold
dropped about $1 to $1,327.50.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper marked time on Tuesday, but was
off a near three-week low touched the session before, as focus
shifted to any clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the timing
of a pull-back in bond purchases, which could cut commodities
demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3
slipped by 0.22 percent to $6,862.75 a tonne by 0104 GMT, from
the previous session when it finished little changed.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures remained steady above $107 a
barrel as investors looked to a Federal Reserve meeting for
clues on the outlook for the U.S. monetary stimulus programme
that has bolstered demand in the world's No.1 oil consumer.
Investors also avoided taking big positions ahead of key
economic data this week including U.S. payroll numbers and
manufacturing data from China, the world's second largest oil
consumer.
