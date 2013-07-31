-----------------------(0845 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15520.59 -1.38 -0.01 S&P 500 1685.96 0.63 0.04 FTSE 6570.95 10.7 0.16 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 442.93 -0.49 -0.11 Nikkei 13763.85 -105.97 -0.76 Euro 1.3258 1.3262 Japanese Yen 98.06 98.03 U.S. Crude 103.4 0.32 Brent 106.9 -0.01 Gold 1331.15 1326.69 Silver 19.85 19.71 Copper-LME 6795 60 0.89 UST 10-YR 92.65625 2.6044 UST 30-YR 85.578125 3.6764 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in the technology sector, while potash shares were the day's big losers. The tech sector index rose 0.7 percent, leading the S&P 500's advance. Facebook's stock jumped 6.2 percent to close at $37.63, within striking distance of its $38 IPO price. The stock - the most actively traded on Nasdaq - rose as much as 7 percent to a session high of $37.96. Facebook's stock has gained 42 percent since the company reported blowout quarterly results last Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Upbeat earnings from leading companies nudged Britain's benchmark equity index higher on Tuesday, enabling the market to offset a slump in Barclays after the bank announced plans for a $9 billion capital hike. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.2 percent, or 10.70 points, at 6,570.95. Engineer GKN topped the leaderboard with a 6.5 percent rise after better-than-expected interim profits, while media group ITV rose 6.3 percent after also beating forecasts with its results. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday morning, as most investors adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of another batch of key domestic earnings and the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting for clarity on U.S. economic stimulus. The benchmark Nikkei declined 0.8 percent to 13,763.85 in midmorning trade, erasing much of its 1.5 percent advance on Tuesday, but was still on course for a first monthly gain in three months. The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 1,141.69. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Wednesday after China's politburo, the country's top decision-making body, pledged to keep economic growth stable in the second half by fine-tuning policies. The official Xinhua news agency reported late on Tuesday that Beijing will "increase support for the real economy" and push "human-centred" urbanisation, while promoting the stable and healthy development of the real estate sector. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar struggled to extend modest overnight gains early in Asia on Wednesday as investors trod cautiously ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy review that could see the central bank drive home a dovish message. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of major currencies, was steady at 81.855, having drifted up 0.2 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Tuesday as caution ruled the market a day ahead of a policy statement from the Federal Reserve that is expected to provide indications of when the Fed will begin to scroll back on its stimulus, as well as the release of data on the economy. In addition, the Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement on Wednesday is attracting unusually intense interest. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held tight on Wednesday, heading for its best monthly gain since January 2012, as traders hope for a strong cue from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it will start scaling back stimulus measures. Spot gold was down 0.08 percent at $1,325.59 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after falling a tad in the previous session. U.S. gold gained about $2 to $1,326.00. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Wednesday as month-end buying helped partly erase sharp losses in the previous session, but caution ahead of a U.S. monetary policy meeting and Chinese manufacturing data kept a lid on gains. Markets were biding time with U.S. Federal Reserve officials to release a statement that could provide fresh clues over the timescale for curtailing monetary stimulus. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil slipped on Tuesday and the spread between WTI crude and Brent widened as traders bet that the fund-fuelled rapid run-up in U.S. prices had gone too far, while some held tight ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. The fall in oil futures follows a rally in both benchmarks to multi-month highs above $109 in mid-July, which attracted bullish speculators and large hedge funds into the market. U.S. crude in particular had rallied to a 16-month high as infrastructure developments allowed oil in landlocked Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. futures, to flow to the U.S. coasts. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)