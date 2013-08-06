-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15612.13 -46.23 -0.3
S&P 500 1707.14 -2.53 -0.15
FTSE 6619.58 -28.29 -0.43
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 439.79 -3.37 -0.76
Nikkei 14064.16 -193.88 -1.36
Euro 1.3265 1.3257
Japanese Yen 97.94 98.3
U.S. Crude 106.35 -0.21
Brent 108.43 -0.27
Gold 1293.26 1303.34
Silver 19.57 19.69
Copper-LME 6963.75 -11.25 -0.16
UST 10-YR 92.484375 2.6267
UST 30-YR 84.90625 3.7202
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 dipped on Monday in the
thinnest volume so far this year, following their record closing
highs last week as a lack of major news left the market
directionless.
Although about 100 companies in the S&P 500 are still
scheduled to report earnings, the season is winding down sharply
after last week's deluge. The week is also thin in terms of
market-moving macroeconomic data.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell on Monday,
pulled down by HSBC after the heavyweight bank's
interim profits missed forecasts, giving HSBC shares their worst
day in well over a year.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.4 percent,
or 28.29 points, at 6,619.58 points. The decline marked its
second consecutive fall after a 4-day winning streak last week.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day
on Tuesday, on the yen's strength against the dollar, while Sony
Corp tumbled after rejecting proposals from a U.S. fund
to spin off a part of its entertainment business.
Exporters took a hit, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 1.6 percent and Honda Motor Co shedding 0.8
percent after the dollar fell 0.6 percent to 98.31 yen
overnight. It was last traded at 98.04 yen.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Tuesday,
with HSBC in focus after Europe's largest bank posted
disappointing first half earnings, with its rival Standard
Chartered is due to report later in the day.
Several other companies are also slated to report half year
earnings, including ANTA Sports, China CITIC Bank
, China Everbright, Country Garden
and MGM China.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Sterling held onto gains early on Tuesday having
risen broadly on the back of a survey that gave hope the UK
economy is recovering, while the Australian dollar dangled
precariously near a 3-year low ahead of an expected interest
rate cut.
In comparison, the G3 currencies saw far less action with
investors choosing to unwind bearish yen bets in thin trade and
amid a dearth of market-moving news.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday as
traders trimmed bond holdings after surprisingly strong data on
the U.S. services sector and before auctions of new coupon
supply.
Profit-taking after last week's late rally - based on a
weaker-than-forecast July employment report - also weighed on
bond prices, as did a little lightening of positions ahead of
Treasury refunding auctions this week, traders said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Tuesday as the dollar slipped,
but the metal remained near its lowest in two weeks as strong
economic data from the United States and Britain dented its
safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold had risen 0.15 percent to $1,305.26 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after falling 0.6 percent the session before.
U.S. gold gained about $2 to $1,304.70.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was trapped in a tight range on
Tuesday with muted summer-season demand from top consumer China
keeping volumes low, as investors eye the release of Chinese
trade and industrial output numbers later in the week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded little changed from the previous session at $6,968.50 a
tonne by 0108 GMT.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil ended a hair lower on Monday after touching a
four-month high last week, as data showing growth in the U.S.
services sector helped recoup earlier losses.
Brent and U.S. crude each lost more than $1 earlier in the
session on news of attempts by Iran's new president to thaw
relations with the West, as rebounding production in Libya and
the North Sea increased the levels of readily available crude.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)