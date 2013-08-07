-----------------------(0838 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15518.74 -93.39 -0.6 S&P 500 1697.37 -9.77 -0.57 FTSE 6604.21 -15.37 -0.23 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 437.51 -3.29 -0.75 Nikkei 14125.14 -275.92 -1.92 Euro 1.3295 1.3305 Japanese Yen 97.4 97.74 U.S. Crude 105.43 0.13 Brent 108.06 -0.12 Gold 1277.26 1281.29 Silver 19.4 19.48 Copper-LME 6963.5 -41.5 -0.59 UST 10-YR 92.390625 2.6383 UST 30-YR 84.765625 3.727 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slid for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after comments from a pair of U.S. Federal Reserve officials left investors uncertain about the timing of a possible reduction in its bond-buying program. Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, told Market News International in an interview that the Fed could begin trimming the size of the stimulus program as soon as September, but might wait longer if the expected economic growth in the year's second half fails to materialize. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index fell in thin, volatile trade on Tuesday as a selloff in mining stocks, led by Fresnillo, more than offset gains in financials. Shares in Fresnillo dived 10.9 percent in volume more than twice their 90-day average after the precious metals miner cut its dividend due to a fall in the price of gold. The shares have now halved in value since December. Gold miners are often bought by investors looking for a high dividend yield at times of economic uncertainty when gold is seen as a safe haven. A 25 percent decline in gold prices this year has been exacerbated by signs of a pickup in growth in developed economies, hitting gold miners' shares especially hard. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slumped 2.6 percent to a one-week low on Wednesday morning as exporters were hammered after the dollar fell to a six-week low against the yen, while index heavyweights SoftBank Corp 9984.T and Fast Retailing Co 9983.T were also sold off before Friday's options settlement. The Nikkei dropped 377.03 points to 14,024.03 in mid-morning trade, reaching the lowest point since Aug 1. Support is seen at its 75-day moving average of 13,992.41. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Wednesday, likely hit by Wall Street losses as investors continued to fret about when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start to wind down its stimulus program. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar slipped to six-week lows against the yen on Wednesday while the euro had another go at chart resistance in what dealers described as largely technical trading amid very thin summer markets. The dollar came under early pressure as a break of 97.50 yen sparked stop-loss selling taking it to 97.21, its lowest since late June. Dealers said there was no particular event behind the move though there was talk of heavy US bond redemptions due this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on Tuesday after the Treasury's $32 billion three-year note sale drew solid demand. Price concessions and higher yields, drew buyers to auction. The strong results were evidenced by a 3.21 ratio of bids received over those accepted. After the auction, the market pared narrow losses, leaving it little changed on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses into a third session on Wednesday, falling to a three-week low after strong U.S. trade data and comments by a Federal Reserve official stoked fears that the U.S. central bank could start tapering its stimulus from next month. Spot gold had dropped 0.5 percent to $1,275.41 an ounce by 0015 GMT, after losing over 1.5 percent on Tuesday. U.S. gold dropped $8 to $1,274.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Wednesday amid thin summer season trade as markets awaited key economic data from China later this week to better grasp prospects for demand recovery in the world's top metals consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped 0.7 percent to $6,958 a tonne by 0101 GMT, from the previous session when it finished little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell around $1 a barrel on Tuesday as Iran's new president signalled willingness to negotiate with the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear program and as U.S. gasoline prices slid after a sell-off in ethanol credits. Iran's newly elected President Hassan Rouhani said he was ready to enter "serious and substantive" negotiations, reducing the geopolitical risk premium for oil prices. U.S. oil fell $1.26 to settle at $105.30 per barrel. Brent crude dropped 52 cents to settle at $108.18 per barrel. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)