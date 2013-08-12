-----------------------(0840 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15425.51 -72.81 -0.47
S&P 500 1691.42 -6.06 -0.36
FTSE 6583.39 53.71 0.82
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 444.09 3.71 0.84
Nikkei 13615.29 0.1 -0
Euro 1.3325 1.3342
Japanese Yen 96.56 96.2
U.S. Crude 106.14 0.17
Brent 108.18 -0.04
Gold 1329.75 1314
Silver 21.1 20.53
Copper-LME 7250 -25 -0.34
UST 10-YR 99.28125 2.582
UST 30-YR 99.828125 3.6362
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday and posted their
biggest weekly decline since June as investors focused on when
the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its stimulus.
All but one of the 10 S&P 500 sector indexes ended lower.
The stock of J.C. Penney Co. skidded 5.8 percent to
$12.87 and ranked as the S&P 500's biggest percentage decliner.
Bill Ackman, the company's top investor, urged the retailer's
board on Friday to replace its chairman.
Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas, reiterated late Thursday that the central bank will
probably begin cutting back on its massive bond-buying stimulus
next month, as long as economic data continues to improve.
LONDON - UK-listed miners rose to a two-month high, helping
the FTSE 100 index to end stronger on Friday, after factory
output data from China boosted the demand outlook for raw
materials.
Sentiment also improved after Britain's construction output
grew more than expected, house prices in England and Wales
reached an all-time peak and the trade deficit in goods
narrowed, reviving expectations of a broader economic recovery.
The UK mining index, which includes
heavyweights such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton,
climbed 5 percent after China's factory output grew in July at
its fastest pace since the start of the year.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average ended the Monday morning
session flat after Japan's economy grew more slowly than
expected in the last quarter, which may add to calls to delay a
planned sales tax hike to tackle massive government debt.
The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 13,600.89
and the broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,139.96 in
midmorning trade.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start the week higher on
Monday, after China new bank loans and money supply data for
July came in higher than expected despite a fall in a broad
measure of liquidity.
Chinese banks made 699.9 million yuan ($114.3 billion) worth
of new yuan loans in July, higher than a forecast of 665 billion
yuan, data released after markets shut last Friday showed.-
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen edged higher on Monday after data showed
Japan's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the
second quarter, prompting investors to sell Tokyo shares and
trim their exposure to risk.
The dollar fell to a low of 95.97 yen, nearing a seven-week
trough of 95.81 yen set last Thursday, and was below the 96.38
yen level just before Japan's data was released.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose in light volume on
Friday, aided by a lack of new supply and by the stock market's
struggle to advance from near record-high levels.
Traders cited investors buying a high percentage of this
week's $72 billion coupon-bearing supply and positive technical
signals as catalysts for benchmark yields to retrace further
from their recent near two-year peak of 2.75 percent.
A late summer mini-rally could push the 10-year yield below
2.50 percent over the next couple of weeks, traders said, and a
pullback in U.S. stock prices could help spur such a move if it
renewed interest in safe-haven U.S. government debt.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold climbed more than 1 percent on Monday to
its highest in nearly two weeks on soft U.S. data and as
holdings in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund rose
for the first time in two months.
Spot gold had gained 1 percent to $1,328.91 an ounce
by 0010 GMT, after advancing 0.2 percent on Friday as a weaker
stock market increased its safe-haven appeal.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Monday after posting
its biggest weekly gain in 11 months last week, but signs of
stabilising growth in top metals consumer China continued to
support prices.
China's factory output grew in July at its fastest pace
since the start of the year, adding to a run of data suggesting
the world's No.2 economy may be stabilising after more than two
years of slumping growth.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures finished sharply higher on
Friday reversing five days of losses in the largest one-day
percentage gain in a week on signs of rising Chinese demand and
concerns about supply disruptions in the North Sea and the
Middle East.
Brent crude recovered from closing at its lowest point in
more than a month in the previous session, but trading was more
active in the New York market, with front-month September
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) leading the gains, sparking sharp
moves in spread trades.
