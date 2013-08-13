-----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15419.68 -5.83 -0.04 S&P 500 1689.47 -1.95 -0.12 FTSE 6574.34 -9.05 -0.14 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 445.91 1.77 0.4 Nikkei 13702.2 182.77 1.35 Euro 1.3309 1.3298 Japanese Yen 97.2 96.89 U.S. Crude 106.24 0.13 Brent 109.02 0.05 Gold 1334.21 1335.79 Silver 21.26 21.35 Copper-LME 7267.25 16.25 0.22 UST 10-YR 98.84375 2.6323 UST 30-YR 98.765625 3.6943 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes dipped on Monday, extending losses from Wall Street's worst week since June last week, but Apple and BlackBerry kept the Nasdaq index afloat. Trading volume was light, marking one of the five days this year with fewer than 5 billion shares traded over a full session. Many traders are away on holiday in August, amplifying market swings, and the earnings period is drawing to a close as the market enters a seasonally slow period. But hedging activity picked up in the options market as traders brace for a short-term decline in equities, according to Credit Suisse. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares index closed fractionally lower on Monday as profit takers sold airlines and technical traders cashed in on signs of fading conviction among buyers. The FTSE 100 ended down 9.1 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,574.34 points, with technical sellers dragging down the index after it failed to break 6,600, a level that has capped its value since last week. A new failure to break this resistance was seen as a sign of waning appetite for FTSE shares after the index rallied 12 percent since the start of the year, outpacing a 7 percent rise in the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose 2.0 percent on Tuesday led by exporters on the yen's retreat versus the dollar, while sentiment was lifted by a media report the government is considering lowering the corporate tax rate. The Nikkei rose 263.62 points to 13,783.05 by mid-morning. Investors took heart from a Nikkei report, citing government sources, stating that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut to offset the potential economic drag of a planned two-stage hike in the sales tax. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Tuesday, with the Chinese property sector in focus after the eastern city of Wenzhou became the first in China to ease restrictions on property purchases. Under the new rule, first-home buyers in Wenzhou can now buy two houses, reversing a restriction introduced in March 2011 that barred them from purchasing two properties as part of a nationwide campaign to calm China's frothy real estate prices. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar enjoyed a tentative recovery on Tuesday while the yen sagged on a media report Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut. The dollar rose 0.3 percent in early trade to fetch 97.23 yen , extending its rebound from a seven-week low of 95.81 last Thursday. The dollar gained overnight on rising expectations that strong U.S. data will prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner rather than later to trim its monthly purchase of about $85 billion in bonds. The next test of this view will be Tuesday's retail sales reading, which most expect to be strong. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices ended lower on Monday on light summer volume, with bond yields staying in a tight range ahead of Tuesday's release of the government's report on retail sales. Traders have been scouring for signs of a strengthening recovery, with most expecting the Federal Reserve will start reducing its $85 billion monthly bond purchases in September if data shows the economy is gaining traction. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Tuesday after posting sharp gains in the previous session but was still near three-week highs on hopes that physical buyers and investors will return to the market. Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,332.56 an ounce by 0023 GMT, not far from a three-week high of $1,343.06. Gold rose nearly 2 percent on Monday on strong Chinese gold consumption and an inflow to gold-backed exchange-traded funds. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Tuesday, trading near two-month highs after upbeat Chinese economic reports shored up confidence over demand for metals in the world's No.2 economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.22 percent to $7,267 a tonne by 0122 GMT, partially erasing losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude steadied under $109 per barrel on Tuesday following overnight gains that were underpinned by supply concerns in OPEC nation Libya, with investors looking ahead to U.S. economic data due later this week for more clear signals on the timing of stimulus cuts from the Federal Reserve. Striking security guards reimposed a two-week-old shutdown at Libya's two biggest crude export terminals on Monday, hours after they had reopened, and more oilfields closed in a wave of protest that is propping up world oil prices. 