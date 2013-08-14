-----------------------(0829 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15451.01 31.33 0.2
S&P 500 1694.16 4.69 0.28
FTSE 6611.94 37.6 0.57
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 448.11 -0.71 -0.16
Nikkei 13860.81 -6.19 -0.04
Euro 1.3259 1.3261
Japanese Yen 98.08 98.2
U.S. Crude 106.58 -0.25
Brent 109.4 -0.42
Gold 1321.55 1320.69
Silver 21.37 21.41
Copper-LME 7270 -5 -0.07
UST 10-YR 98.203125 2.7063
UST 30-YR 97.875 3.7453
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after strong economic
data including retail sales, while Apple boosted the Nasdaq
after billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed a long position
in the stock.
Rising U.S. retail sales in July, combined with a higher ZEW
German sentiment index and euro zone industrial production,
painted a rosier picture of the global economy. The data pushed
U.S. Treasury yields higher and homebuilder stocks
fell in anticipation of higher mortgage rates.
LONDON - Fresh signs of a recovery in the UK housing sector
helped nudge Britain's benchmark share index higher on Tuesday,
with several traders expecting more minor gains over the coming
month.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent,
or 37.60 points, at 6,611.94 points.
A survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
(RICS) showing UK house prices were rising at their fastest pace
in seven years lifted investor sentiment and boosted banking and
construction stocks.
TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up
0.50 percent at 13,936.74 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix
gained 0.66 percent to 1,164.75.
HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Exchange has delayed the
start of trading on both the securities and derivatives markets
on Wednesday morning due to Typhoon Utor.
The morning trading session will be suspended if the typhoon
signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. Hong Kong time (0100
GMT). The stock market will be shut for the rest of the day if
typhoon signal 8 is still in place by noon.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar was broadly firmer in Asia on Wednesday
after racking up a third session of gains as upbeat U.S. retail
data sent Treasury yields sharply higher and fuelled talk the
Federal Reserve will start tapering next month.
The rebound caught the market particularly short on
dollar/yen and sent the currency rocketing to 98.25, a
rise of over two yen from Monday's 95.92 trough. Resistance was
put at 98.68, with support around 97.50/60.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields approached two-year highs
on Tuesday after data suggested Europe's struggling economy may
have turned the corner and a resilient U.S. consumer sector
would generate faster growth in the second half of the year.
Mildly encouraging data on domestic retail sales in July
supported the notion the Federal Reserve might dial back its $85
billion monthly bond purchase program, its third round of
quantitative easing, also known as QE3. .
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Wednesday after a sharp slide
the day before prompted by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve would
begin tapering its stimulus programme from next month.
Spot gold had risen 0.08 percent to $1,321.76 an
ounce by 0010 GMT, after dropping 1.1 percent on Tuesday and
snapping a four-day climb.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper hovered near nine-week highs on
Wednesday, buttressed by data showing China's growth is
stabilising, although expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may
soon start tapering stimulus measures kept a lid on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.4 percent to $7,306.25 a tonne by 0149 GMT, adding to
gains from the previous session when it closed up 3.3 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude slipped towards $109 per barrel on
Wednesday as investors fretted that the U.S Federal Reserve
could start curbing its commodity-friendly stimulus as early as
September, but concerns over supply underpinned prices.
Brent was down 39 cents at $109.43 a barrel at 0121
GMT, while U.S. oil dipped 31 cents to $106.51.
