LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15081.47 -30.72 -0.2
S&P 500 1655.83 -5.49 -0.33
FTSE 6499.99 16.65 0.26
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 446.02 -0.76 -0.17
Nikkei 13669.77 19.66 0.14
Euro 1.3332 1.3329
Japanese Yen 97.47 97.52
U.S. Crude 107.4 -0.06
Brent 110.45 0.05
Gold 1380.61 1375.9
Silver 23.54 23.2
Copper-LME 7367.75 -32.25 -0.44
UST 10-YR 96.921875 2.8564
UST 30-YR 95.65625 3.8729
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell slightly on Friday, and the Dow
industrials posted the biggest weekly loss this year as rising
bond yields hurt shares paying rich dividends and earnings from
retailers disappointed investors.
The S&P 500 utilities sector, down 1.1 percent, led
the day's decline as the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note rose to a two-year high, making the highest
dividend-paying stocks less attractive.
LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares crept higher on Friday,
finding technical support after suffering their steepest one-day
percentage drop in almost two months in the previous session.
The FTSE 100 closed up 16.65 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 6,499.99 points, having fallen 1.6 percent on Thursday.
Analysts said that the 50-day moving average, currently at
6,451, would provide short-term support.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average erased earlier losses
on Monday morning after the yen resumed its downward slide
against the dollar, but investors stayed cautious due to a lack
of positive cues.
The benchmark Nikkei, which has fallen 2.9 percent
over the last two sessions, opened higher but then moved back
and forth between positive and negative territory. It ended the
morning session up 0.1 percent at 13,669.77, while the broader
Topix also rose 0.1 percent to 1,143.29.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start lower on Monday
tracking weakness on Wall Street and following losses in
previous sessions as investors await further direction from U.S.
and European data.
On Friday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.1 percent
at 22,517.8 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged up 0.1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The dollar held firm versus a basket of
currencies on Monday and stayed above a recent seven-week low,
getting support after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields set a
two-year high on Friday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against a basket of major currencies, inched up 0.1 percent to
81.333, staying above its Aug. 8 low of 80.868, the
lowest for the dollar index since June 19.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slid on Friday, marking
the worst week in two months due to persistent fears the Federal
Reserve will pare its bond purchases in September as the economy
has showed signs of further improvement.
Yields on longer-dated Treasuries hit two-year highs, with
the benchmark 10-year yield moving closer to the psychological 3
percent threshold, which some analysts said spurred mortgage
companies to reduce Treasuries hedges that soured during this
week's yield spike.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held on to gains from last week to hover
near a two-month high on Monday, supported by weak U.S. data and
further inflows into the world's biggest bullion-backed exchange
traded fund.
Spot gold had risen 0.07 percent to $1,376.86 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after hitting a two-month peak of $1,379.81
earlier.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper eased on Monday, as markets
awaited more cues on when the United States may trim its
monetary stimulus, after climbing for three of the past four
weeks on evidence of resilient growth in top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down by 0.34 percent to $7,374.50 a tonne by 0112 GMT,
after climbing in the previous by 1.2 percent..
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic ended
higher for the sixth straight session on Friday, with Brent oil
posting the biggest weekly percentage gain in six weeks as
turmoil in Egypt and Libya stoked worries about oil supply
security.
Brent crude oil staged a late-session comeback after trading
lower earlier in the afternoon in New York. Trading was very
choppy as traders sold contracts ahead of the weekend to book
profits, brokers said.
Brent crude oil futures for October delivery finished
the day 80 cents higher at $110.40 a barrel. Brent gained 2
percent on the week, its largest weekly percentage gain since
the week to July 5, according to Reuters data.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)