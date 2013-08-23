-----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14963.74 66.19 0.44 S&P 500 1656.96 14.16 0.86 FTSE 6446.87 56.03 0.88 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 434.6 4.22 0.98 Nikkei 13681.4 316.23 2.37 Euro 1.3347 1.3354 Japanese Yen 98.94 98.71 U.S. Crude 105.1 0.07 Brent 110.19 0.29 Gold 1376.19 1375.24 Silver 23.11 23.11 Copper-LME 7332 12 0.16 UST 10-YR 96.59375 2.8955 UST 30-YR 95.625 3.8738 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S stocks closed higher on Thursday in a trading session marred by a historic trading halt of roughly three hours on the Nasdaq stock exchange as a result of technical problems. All traffic through Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, the second-largest U.S. stock exchange stopped at 12:14 p.m. (1614 GMT), the exchange said on its website. Shares in Nasdaq closed down 3.4 percent to $30.46. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main equity index rose on Thursday to recover from stinging losses in the previous session, as robust Chinese economic data lifted major mining stocks to allay worries about tighter U.S. monetary policy. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.9 percent, or 56.03 points, at 6,446.87 points, marking its biggest one-day rise in more than two weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose above 13,500 on Friday morning, with upbeat factory activity data from around the world spurring broad gains, led by exporters which got an extra lift from a weaker yen. Analysts said that investors, who have been shackled by concerns of an imminent reduction in the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus, are chasing the market higher after data from China, the U.S. and Europe suggested the global economy was on a firmer footing. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set for a stronger open on Friday, supported by gains on Wall Street as upbeat business surveys from the U.S., Europe and China suggested the global economy is on a firmer footing. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 21,895.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.1 percent. It marked the first gain in six days for both benchmarks. On the week, they have dropped 2.8 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE/TOKYO - The dollar touched a near three-week high versus the yen on Friday, supported by this week's rise in U.S. yields and as Tokyo shares rose after business surveys suggested the global economy was on the mend. The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 98.98 yen and had touched an intraday high of 99.10 yen, it's highest since Aug. 5. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES SINGAPORE - Five-year Treasuries yields surged to their highest levels since 2011 on Thursday after the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes on Wednesday showed no clarity over when the central bank is likely to raise rates from record low levels. Many investors have purchased U.S. government debt due in five years or less on expectations the Fed is still far away from raising rates from rock-bottom levels. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading in a tight range on Friday after strong U.S. jobs and manufacturing data stoked lingering concerns about an imminent pull-back in the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits last week held near a six-year low and U.S. manufacturing activity rose this month, suggesting the economy is starting to find a firmer footing. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper held steady on Friday as promising data from top consumer China continued to underpin, although concerns over a gradual end to U.S. stimulus muddied the outlook and put prices on track for their first weekly loss in four. While business surveys show the world economy is on the mend, with U.S. and Chinese manufacturing activity at multi-month highs, they also put investors on tenterhooks as bright data from the United States bolsters the case for the Federal Reserve to row back its asset purchases. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 on Thursday, while Brent crude rose less and its premium over U.S. crude narrowed by more than $1 in a lightly traded session. This week has seen volatile spread trading in the oil market, with U.S. crude's discount widening from less than $3 to above $6, then narrowing again to finish Thursday under $5. In recent weeks, political tensions in the Middle East and North Africa have bolstered Brent's price, but reports of some Libyan ports readying for exports eased supply concerns. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)