-----------------------(0828 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14946.46 -64.05 -0.43 S&P 500 1656.78 -6.72 -0.4 FTSE 6492.1 45.23 0.7 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 433.44 -2.2 -0.51 Nikkei 13639.6 3.32 0.02 Euro 1.3371 1.3368 Japanese Yen 98.31 98.5 U.S. Crude 106.46 0.54 Brent 111.2 0.47 Gold 1398.11 1404.4 Silver 24.12 24.27 Copper-LME 7337.25 -22.75 -0.31 UST 10-YR 97.40625 2.8 UST 30-YR 97.265625 3.7791 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in light volume on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called Syria's use of chemical weapons "undeniable." In a kneejerk reaction to Kerry's strong words against Syria, major U.S. stock indexes gave up their gains and turned negative in the last hour of trading. Stocks had traded higher for most of the session, as sharply weaker orders for long-lasting manufactured goods eased investors' worries of a cutback in the Federal Reserve's economic stimulus. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - European shares were expected to rise for a third straight session on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia, with stronger oil and metals prices seen supporting commodity stocks and the wider equity market. Trading volumes were likely to be thin due to a public holiday in the United Kingdom and an absence of major economic data releases in Europe and the United States. Commodity shares will be in focus after oil rose to a near five-month high as tensions over a chemical weapons attack in Syria added to concerns over increased unrest in the Middle East that could disrupt supply. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.62 percent at 13,551.75 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.60 percent to 1,133.18. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start steady on Tuesday, with the upside likely to be capped as investors await trading cues from earnings reports and policy indications in China. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 22,005.32 points and the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.4 percent. Both had their biggest daily percentage gains since Aug. 13. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen rose on Tuesday as risk sentiment took a hit on worries that the United States may be edging toward possible military action against the Syrian government over a suspected chemical weapons attack. The United States put Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on notice on Monday that it believes he was responsible for using chemical weapons against civilians last week in what Secretary of State John Kerry called a "moral obscenity." For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose for a second straight session on Monday as weaker-than-expected economic data fueled views the U.S. Federal Reserve might not trim its massive bond purchase program until later in the year. U.S. orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell 7.3 percent in July, more than the 4 percent fall forecast by economists polled by Reuters. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held above $1,400 an ounce on Tuesday, hovering near its highest in 11 weeks, supported by weak U.S. data that traders hoped could stymie the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to taper its stimulus measures this year. Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,402.56 an ounce by 0007 GMT, while U.S. gold gained about $9 to $1,402.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper held in a tight range in early Asian trade on Tuesday, held back by concerns about a U.S. economic recovery after recent softer data, although brighter signs in top metals consumer China underpinned prices. China's economy is showing clear signs of stabilisation, helped by policy support and some improvement in global demand, and is on track to meet the government's 2013 growth target of 7.5 percent, the state statistics bureau said on Monday.  For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices hit a five-month high above $111 a barrel on Monday as the United States signalled it was edging toward a possible military response to last week's suspected chemical attack in Syria, but prices settled slighty lower in choppy trade as weak U.S. economic data weighed. In the most forceful U.S. reaction yet since Wednesday's suspected chemical attack, Secretary of State John Kerry accused the Syrian government of an attempted cover up and said President Barack Obama "believes there must be accountability for those who would use the world's most heinous weapons against the world's most vulnerable people." For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)