-----------------------(0841 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14824.51 48.38 0.33
S&P 500 1634.96 4.48 0.27
FTSE 6430.06 -10.91 -0.17
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 429.1 3.02 0.71
Nikkei 13402.26 63.8 0.48
Euro 1.3332 1.3338
Japanese Yen 97.52 97.62
U.S. Crude 109.52 -0.58
Brent 115.86 -0.75
Gold 1409.35 1417.64
Silver 24.12 24.34
Copper-LME 7259 -31 -0.43
UST 10-YR 97.703125 2.7653
UST 30-YR 98.046875 3.7356
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street rose on Wednesday as energy shares
rallied on higher oil prices as the United States and its allies
edged closer to military action against Syria.
Trading volume was thin and came after a drop in the S&P 500
index on Tuesday to its lowest in two months.
On Wednesday stocks recouped some of the losses as traders
bought energy stocks, which rose on a spike in oil prices as
markets feared supply interruptions from the Middle East.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday,
pressured by the risks of possible Western military action
against Syria, but with energy stocks supporting the market
after an oil price spike.
The FTSE 100 was down 10.91 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 6,430.06 points at the close as the United States and its
allies appeared to be gearing up for a strike against Syria,
pushing oil prices to multi-month highs on concerns about Middle
Eastern crude supply.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back on
Thursday, on track to end a three-day losing run, as the yen
comes off a two-week high against the dollar hit the previous
day, with investors looking for leads from other Asian markets.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to
13,390.14 in midmorning trade, after shedding 1.5 percent to a
two-month low of 13,338.46 on Wednesday. The broader Topix
was little changed at 1,113.55.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open higher on
Thursday, recovering from multi-week lows after Wall Street
rebounded overnight, though investors are likely to remain
cautious over possible U.S.-led military action against Syria
over the next week.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 1.6
percent at 21,524.65, its lowest closing since July 22. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent to its lowest since Aug. 9.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen on Thursday trimmed some of the
recent chunky gains that had taken it to three-week highs
against the dollar, while a rebound in the Brazilian real
offered hopes that emerging market currencies in Asia may find a
bit of a reprieve.
But markets are likely to stay on edge as the United States
sketched out plans for multi-national air strikes on Syria that
could last for days.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday, with
a debt sale coming in lukewarm, after Treasuries posted gains
for three straight sessions as investors worried about weaker
U.S. economic data and possible military action in Syria.
Investors sold riskier assets early this week and piled into
safe havens such as U.S. government debt amid talk of a possible
multinational strike on Syria in response to charges of chemical
weapons use by that country's government. But those fears abated
somewhat on Wednesday, analysts said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Thursday after a five-day rally
but was still holding near its highest since mid-May, as
possible U.S. military strikes against Syria stoked safe-haven
buying of the metal.
Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,415.76 an
ounce by 0028 GMT.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper drifted lower on Monday as the
dollar rose against a basket of currencies, but was underpinned
by steady Chinese demand and the prospect of a slow revival in
global growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down by 0.2 percent to $7,273.75 a tonne by 0106 GMT,
from the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Wednesday to hit a six-month
high in the biggest two-day rally since January 2012 as the
threat of Western countries involvement in the Syrian conflict
stirred concerns over Middle East oil supplies.
The international benchmark has jumped more than 5 percent in
two sessions as U.S. officials sketched out plans for
multi-national strikes against forces of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, blamed for poison gas attacks last week.
