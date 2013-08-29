-----------------------(0841 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14824.51 48.38 0.33 S&P 500 1634.96 4.48 0.27 FTSE 6430.06 -10.91 -0.17 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 429.1 3.02 0.71 Nikkei 13402.26 63.8 0.48 Euro 1.3332 1.3338 Japanese Yen 97.52 97.62 U.S. Crude 109.52 -0.58 Brent 115.86 -0.75 Gold 1409.35 1417.64 Silver 24.12 24.34 Copper-LME 7259 -31 -0.43 UST 10-YR 97.703125 2.7653 UST 30-YR 98.046875 3.7356 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street rose on Wednesday as energy shares rallied on higher oil prices as the United States and its allies edged closer to military action against Syria. Trading volume was thin and came after a drop in the S&P 500 index on Tuesday to its lowest in two months. On Wednesday stocks recouped some of the losses as traders bought energy stocks, which rose on a spike in oil prices as markets feared supply interruptions from the Middle East. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday, pressured by the risks of possible Western military action against Syria, but with energy stocks supporting the market after an oil price spike. The FTSE 100 was down 10.91 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,430.06 points at the close as the United States and its allies appeared to be gearing up for a strike against Syria, pushing oil prices to multi-month highs on concerns about Middle Eastern crude supply.  For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back on Thursday, on track to end a three-day losing run, as the yen comes off a two-week high against the dollar hit the previous day, with investors looking for leads from other Asian markets. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 13,390.14 in midmorning trade, after shedding 1.5 percent to a two-month low of 13,338.46 on Wednesday. The broader Topix was little changed at 1,113.55. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open higher on Thursday, recovering from multi-week lows after Wall Street rebounded overnight, though investors are likely to remain cautious over possible U.S.-led military action against Syria over the next week. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 1.6 percent at 21,524.65, its lowest closing since July 22. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent to its lowest since Aug. 9. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen on Thursday trimmed some of the recent chunky gains that had taken it to three-week highs against the dollar, while a rebound in the Brazilian real offered hopes that emerging market currencies in Asia may find a bit of a reprieve. But markets are likely to stay on edge as the United States sketched out plans for multi-national air strikes on Syria that could last for days. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday, with a debt sale coming in lukewarm, after Treasuries posted gains for three straight sessions as investors worried about weaker U.S. economic data and possible military action in Syria. Investors sold riskier assets early this week and piled into safe havens such as U.S. government debt amid talk of a possible multinational strike on Syria in response to charges of chemical weapons use by that country's government. But those fears abated somewhat on Wednesday, analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Thursday after a five-day rally but was still holding near its highest since mid-May, as possible U.S. military strikes against Syria stoked safe-haven buying of the metal. Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,415.76 an ounce by 0028 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper drifted lower on Monday as the dollar rose against a basket of currencies, but was underpinned by steady Chinese demand and the prospect of a slow revival in global growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down by 0.2 percent to $7,273.75 a tonne by 0106 GMT, from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Wednesday to hit a six-month high in the biggest two-day rally since January 2012 as the threat of Western countries involvement in the Syrian conflict stirred concerns over Middle East oil supplies. The international benchmark has jumped more than 5 percent in two sessions as U.S. officials sketched out plans for multi-national strikes against forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, blamed for poison gas attacks last week. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)