----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14833.96 23.65 0.16 S&P 500 1639.77 6.8 0.42 FTSE 6468.41 -37.78 -0.58 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 439.29 -2.68 -0.61 Nikkei 13872.3 -106.14 -0.76 Euro 1.3166 1.3169 Japanese Yen 99.55 99.56 U.S. Crude 108.24 -0.3 Brent 115.73 0.05 Gold 1411.85 1412.04 Silver 24.21 24.17 Copper-LME 7221.25 -23.75 -0.33 UST 10-YR 96.796875 2.8724 UST 30-YR 96.921875 3.7997 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday but were far off session highs after top Republicans voiced support for U.S. President Barack Obama's call for military strikes against Syria. The S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent in early trading after Obama sought congressional authorization before taking military action, a move seen likely to shelve any strike for at least several days. The S&P fell 1.8 percent last week mainly on uncertainty over what appeared to be an imminent strike. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday, weighed down telecoms giant Vodafone disappointing with the terms of a sale deal with partner Verizon and by fresh speculation about a U.S.-led attack on Syria. Vodafone was among the most heavily traded stocks at three times its daily average. It fell 5 percent, knocking 20 points off the FTSE 100. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average retreated from a near three-week high on Wednesday morning, hit by profit-taking after recent big gains, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of key events in coming days. The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.8 percent at 13,868.91 in midmorning trade, after advancing 4.4 percent the past two sessions. The index was up 33 percent this year, but 13 percent below its May peak. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Wednesday, tracking global market weakness on concerns about Syria and as investors mark time ahead of U.S. labour data due on Friday for fresh clues on an imminent paring of the Federal Reserve's stimulus. The HSBC August China services purchasing managers index (PMI) is due shortly after the market open, around 0145 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar was on a firm footing in early Asian trading on Wednesday, with the dollar index not far from a six-week peak after U.S. data reinforced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin reducing its stimulus soon. However, caution ahead of this week's central bank meetings as well as the possibility of a U.S. military strike on Syria were likely to keep major currency pairs in recent ranges, market participants said. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. government debt fell on Tuesday as stronger-than-forecast economic data and a delay in any lack of action against Syria as U.S. President Barack Obama marshals congressional backing for a military strike prompted investors to sell Treasuries. "The unwinding of some safe-haven activity related to Syria followed the weekend news that President Obama would seek congressional authorization for a military strike," said John Canavan, fixed-income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains to a second session on Wednesday as U.S. President Barack Obama gained support from key Congressmen for a limited strike against Syria. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,413.40 an ounce by 0015 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Tuesday on safe-haven buying. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper prices were steady on Wednesday, supported by signs the global economy is finally getting on track but hurt by receding appetite for risk as an air strike on Syria looked more likely. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.19 percent to $7,231 a tonne by 0111 GMT. It finished little changed the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Wednesday, near a week's high, as U.S. lawmakers voiced support for military action on Syria, renewing jitters over potential supply disruption in the Middle East. President Barack Obama won the backing of key figures in the U.S. Congress, including Republicans, in his call for limited strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)