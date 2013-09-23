----------------------(0841 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15451.09 -185.46 -1.19
S&P 500 1709.91 -12.43 -0.72
FTSE 6596.43 -28.96 -0.44
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 469.99 0.75 0.16
Nikkei 14742.42 -23.76 -0.16
Euro 1.3522 1.3522
Japanese Yen 99.11 99.3
U.S. Crude 104.69 -0.06
Brent 109.16 -0.06
Gold 1320.24 1324.99
Silver 21.42 21.79
Copper-LME 7180.5 -99.5 -1.37
UST 10-YR 97.96875 2.7356
UST 30-YR 97.546875 3.764
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors puzzled
over the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its stimulus
measures as they heard opposing viewpoints from top Fed
officials.
Despite lower closes in the past two sessions, the major
stock indexes ended higher for the week. The Dow rose 0.6
percent, the S&P gained 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.4
percent.
LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Friday, with Tate &
Lyle falling on short-term earnings worries and the broader
index flagging after the previous session's big rise.
Traders attributed Tate & Lyle's 2.2 percent fall
to a note from Credit Suisse cutting the sweetner-maker to
"neutral" from "outperform", citing short-term hurdles.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.2 percent on
Friday, stepping back from two-month highs as investors locked
in profits on recent gainers before a long weekend.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 23.76 points to 14,742.42,
after rising to as high as 14,816.65, its highest intra-day
level since July 23. For the week, the market rose 2.3 percent
to log its third straight week of gains.
HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Exchange said trading in
the securities and derivatives markets will resume from 1 p.m.
(0500 GMT) on Monday after authorities lowered the typhoon
signal.
Trading in the morning session was cancelled while the
typhoon signal remained at 8, the third-highest level, at 9 a.m.
The Hong Kong Observatory downgraded its typhoon advisory to
Number 3 at 9.20 a.m.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held off a seven-month trough in Asia on
Monday, having found a bit of support after a top Federal
Reserve official suggested there is a chance the central bank
may scale back stimulus next month.
The euro, meanwhile, failed to gain much momentum after a
general election in Germany left Angela Merkel's conservatives
just short of votes needed to rule on their own.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as
investors adjusted to the idea that the Federal Reserve was
unlikely to tighten monetary policy until the economy looked
more robust.
A modest pullback in stocks also supported safe-haven U.S.
debt. Bonds edged higher after a brief period of volatility that
ensued immediately after the Fed decided on Wednesday against
trimming its large-scale asset purchases, confounding market
expectations of a reduction.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Monday after sliding sharply
in the previous session on fresh fears the United States could
taper its massive economic stimulus sooner rather than later.
Spot gold had risen 0.09 percent to $1,326.19 an
ounce by 0021 GMT, after a near 3-percent drop on Friday. The
fall all but erased the 4.5-percent climb posted last Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would continue its
bond-buying programme for now.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper slid 1.3 percent on Monday,
falling for a second straight session and moving further from
four-week highs on worries over rising global supply.
The decline came despite upbeat manufacturing data from
China, which accounts for 40 percent of international copper
consumption.
Growth in China's factory sector accelerated to a six-month
high in September, a preliminary survey showed on Monday, adding
to recent signs of a tentative turnaround in the world's
second-largest economy.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose on Friday and front-month
U.S. crude fell heading into expiry as traders took profits on
the spread between the two contracts.
October U.S. crude, which expired at the close of trade, saw
the biggest move on the day, with the selloff steepening toward
the close of trade.
The spread between the October and November contracts
narrowed nearly 70 cents on the day, ending with the November
contract holding a 15 cent premium to the nearby month.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)