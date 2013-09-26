----------------------(0833 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15273.26 -61.33 -0.4
S&P 500 1692.77 -4.65 -0.27
FTSE 6551.53 -19.93 -0.3
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 464.81 -1.5 -0.32
Nikkei 14670.51 49.98 0.34
Euro 1.3517 1.3525
Japanese Yen 98.92 98.42
U.S. Crude 102.37 -0.29
Brent 108.23 -0.09
Gold 1330.09 1332.99
Silver 21.66 21.75
Copper-LME 7176.75 -20.75 -0.29
UST 10-YR 98.8125 2.6371
UST 30-YR 99.03125 3.6803
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday and the S&P 500 put
in a fifth day of losses, its longest losing streak since the
end of 2012, on jitters funding for the federal government would
run out and after a drop in shares of Wal-Mart Stores.
Investors worried about two looming Washington deadlines:
before Oct. 1 Congress needs to pass stop-gap funding for
federal agencies and by Oct. 17 it must raise the federal
borrowing limit to avoid a debt default by the United States.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Wednesday, led down by
Carnival after a profit warning triggered downgrades, while
Centrica and SSE fell after the opposition Labour Party talked
of an energy price freeze.
Carnival slid 6.7 percent to 2,098.26 pence, the
FTSE 100's top faller for the second session in a row, after
Tuesday's warning of a possible loss prompted Morgan Stanley to
downgrade the cruise operator to 'underweight'.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down
0.46 percent at 14,553.06 on Thursday, while the broader Topix
shed 0.84 percent to 1,200.92.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start weaker on Thursday,
tracking Wall Street losses as political wrangling in Washington
over funding for federal agencies risked a U.S. government
shutdown.
A steep drop in Wal-Mart shares could also weigh on
Li & Fung.
Investors worried about two looming Washington deadlines.
Congress needs to pass stop-gap funding for federal agencies by
Oct. 1 and it must by Oct. 17 raise the federal borrowing limit
to avoid a U.S. debt default.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar struggled to make any headway in
Asia on Thursday, having lost ground overnight as the United
States made little progress in averting a government shutdown
next week or on raising the limit on its borrowing.
Further weighing on the dollar, U.S. Treasury yields slipped
on the back of disappointing data that supported the outlook for
accommodative monetary policy.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday for
the fourth straight session after data on housing and durable
goods orders supported the outlook for accommodative monetary
policy from the Federal Reserve.
Weakness in stocks, on concerns about the lack of progress
in Washington over budget issues and a drop in Wal-Mart
shares, also lifted safe-haven government debt prices.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady early on Thursday, maintaining
gains made in the previous session as uncertainty over the U.S.
debt ceiling prompted safe-haven buying of the metal.
Spot gold was nearly flat, easing 0.06 percent to
$1,332.14 an ounce by 0017 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent in the
previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Thursday, but
resurfacing worries over a U.S. federal debt default and a
dimming outlook for copper demand ahead of a week-long holiday
in top consumer China dragged on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.25 percent to $7,176 a tonne by 0116 GMT, paring
small gains from the previous session when it closed up by less
than 1 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices edged lower in choppy trading on
Wednesday as comments from the Iranian foreign minister revived
hopes that talks over Tehran's nuclear program could see
progress, and as U.S. crude oil inventories posted a large
build.
A report that Iran's foreign minister wanted a "jump-start"
to negotiations sent Brent tumbling. Earlier, Brent climbed as
market participants expressed disappointment that U.S. and
Iranian leaders failed to meet or shake hands at the United
Nations on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)