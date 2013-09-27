----------------------(0845 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15328.3 55.04 0.36
S&P 500 1698.67 5.9 0.35
FTSE 6565.59 14.06 0.21
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 466.14 0.47 0.1
Nikkei 14776.18 -22.94 -0.16
Euro 1.3484 1.3488
Japanese Yen 98.77 98.97
U.S. Crude 102.69 -0.34
Brent 109.06 -0.15
Gold 1324.54 1323.09
Silver 21.62 21.67
Copper-LME 7270.25 19.25 0.27
UST 10-YR 98.59375 2.6626
UST 30-YR 98.515625 3.7092
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Dow snapped five-day losing
streaks on Thursday on positive job market data but gains were
limited as investors worried if Washington lawmakers would pass
bills to avoid a government shutdown and possible U.S. debt
default on time.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped last
week near a six-year low, the Labor Department said, which could
bode well for employers adding workers to their payrolls. Other
data on housing and consumer prices were less positive signs of
the recovery.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Thursday,
with a rise in metals prices on improving seasonal demand from
China, the world's biggest consumer of industrial metals,
helping mining stocks.
The UK mining index rose 0.6 percent, the best
sectoral performer, after copper and zinc rose
more than 1 percent on signs of strengthening confidence in the
Chinese economy.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy
conditions on Friday morning as the market turned its focus to
the government's growth strategy and tax plans next week, while
strong consumer inflation data had little impact.
The Nikkei shed 0.1 percent to 14,792.38 in
mid-morning trade after opening a tad higher. The index is on
track to add 0.2 percent this week.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may struggle to make headway on
Friday, likely hamstrung by worries over a budget impasse in the
United States and ongoing uncertainty about the Federal
Reserve's policy outlook.
China will allow banks to price loans based on market-based
benchmark rates and will allow banks to launch certificates of
deposit soon, the central bank said on Thursday. No time frame
was given.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.4
percent at 23,125 points, hovering in the same range for a third
day. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong fell 0.5 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held onto modest overnight gains in
Asia on Friday but was on track to end the week flat, hampered
by the threat of a historic U.S. debt default hanging in the air
and lack of clarity over when the Federal Reserve will scale
back stimulus.
The dollar index last traded at 80.541, having risen
0.3 percent on Thursday thanks in part to a report showing fewer
Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday,
reversing some of their recent gains, after new jobless claims
dropped and stock markets edged higher.
The bond market had rallied since the Federal Reserve last
week decided to put off unwinding monetary accommodation until
it had more confidence in the sustainability of the recovery.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slipped for a second session on Friday and
was on track for its fifth weekly drop, hit by persistent
uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stimulus outlook.
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,320.79 an ounce by
0025 GMT, bringing the week's losses to 0.3 percent. The metal
has fallen over 5 percent in as many weeks.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Friday but was set
for its second weekly loss in three as worries over U.S. fiscal
policy clouded the outlook for investors.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down to $7,229 a tonne by 0105 GMT, from the previous
session when it logged gains of 0.8 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices firmed on Thursday in light trading,
despite easing political worries and an improving supply
picture, as traders sought bargains after sharp losses earlier
this month.
Despite a strong run toward the end of the session, both
Brent and U.S. crudes are still down over 4 percent in
September. Both have shed nearly $8 from peaks earlier in the
month as fears have faded about conflict in the Middle East.
