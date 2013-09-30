----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15258.24 -70.06 -0.46
S&P 500 1691.75 -6.92 -0.41
FTSE 6512.66 -52.93 -0.81
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 460.73 -5.01 -1.08
Nikkei 14505.73 -254.34 -1.72
Euro 1.3499 1.3521
Japanese Yen 97.8 98.24
U.S. Crude 101.62 -1.25
Brent 107.8 -0.83
Gold 1339.14 1335.71
Silver 21.68 21.73
Copper-LME 7275.5 -24.5 -0.34
UST 10-YR 99.15625 2.5972
UST 30-YR 99.203125 3.6716
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures fell on Sunday as a
last-minute deal to resolve the budget battle in Washington
appeared less likely, making a government shutdown more likely.
Such a shutdown is expected to impact markets by injecting
massive amounts of uncertainty into all asset classes. If a deal
is reached quickly, that might allow markets to recover, but a
prolonged shutdown could have significant implications for
economic growth and consumer confidence.
- - - -
LONDON - Housebuilder Persimmon led Britain's FTSE lower on
Friday on the prospect of less stimulus from the Bank of England
and signs that politicians are fearful of a property bubble.
Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne has asked the BoE
to play a bigger role in ensuring that his controversial "Help
to Buy" housing programme does not cause a new property boom.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average shed more than 2 percent on
Monday morning as blue-chip exporters and financials lost ground
after concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown and
Italy's political crisis sent the dollar to a one-month low
against the yen.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 2.1 percent, or 315.34
points, at 14,444.73 in midmorning trade, on track for its
biggest one-day fall since Aug. 20. But it is still up 8 percent
this month, heading for its first monthly gain in five months.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may end the third quarter on a
softer note on Monday ahead of a long holiday week in the
mainland, while investors awaited a private survey on September
factory activity in China due later in the day.
The flash HSBC manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI)
is due at 0145 GMT, while China's official PMI is expected on
Tuesday, when markets in both the mainland and Hong Kong are
shut for the National Day holiday.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro fell in Asia on Monday with Italy in the
grip of a fresh political crisis, while investors sold the
dollar as a midnight deadline to avert a shutdown in Washington
loomed large.
The Swiss franc, the yen and the British pound all benefited
as a result, while soft Chinese economic data undermined the
risk-sensitive Australian dollar.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, driven by
safe-haven demand on concerns about the implications of a
possible U.S. government shutdown.
Washington braced for a partial shutdown on Tuesday as
Congress struggled to pass an emergency spending bill that
Republicans want to use to achieve Tea Party-backed goals, such
as defunding the new healthcare reform law.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains into a second session on
Monday as a possible U.S. government shutdown weakened the
dollar and prompted safe-haven buying of the metal.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,341.31 an ounce by
0018 GMT, adding to a 1 percent gain on Friday. However, gold is
still headed for a near 4 percent loss for the month - after two
monthly gains - on fears of a U.S. stimulus tapering.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper eased on Monday, with some
investors shunning risk as a shutdown of U.S. government seemed
increasingly likely, although the metal was on track for its
biggest quarterly gain since March 2012 due to steadying global
growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.37 percent to $7,273 a tonne by 0120 GMT, reversing
gains from the previous session.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil fell on Friday as tensions eased between the
United States and Iran, culminating in the first phone call
between the two countries' presidents since 1979 and a pledge to
work swiftly toward an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.
U.S. President Barack Obama said there was a "unique
opportunity" to make progress on longstanding tension around
Iran's nuclear program, which has led to western sanctions
against the country that have curtailed its oil exports.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)