----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15129.67 -128.57 -0.84 S&P 500 1681.55 -10.2 -0.6 FTSE 6462.22 -50.44 -0.77 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 460.37 1.06 0.23 Nikkei 14627.66 171.86 1.19 Euro 1.3534 1.3524 Japanese Yen 98.29 98.21 U.S. Crude 102 -0.33 Brent 108.03 -0.34 Gold 1328.31 1326.94 Silver 21.69 21.64 Copper-LME 7295.5 -6.5 -0.09 UST 10-YR 98.8125 2.6372 UST 30-YR 98.578125 3.7065 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with just hours to go before a midnight deadline to avert a federal government shutdown, but major indexes ended September with solid monthly gains. Losses were broad across the board and the decline accelerated in late trading but the benchmark S&P 500 index still ended up 3 percent for the month and 4.7 percent for the quarter. The Nasdaq jumped more than 10 percent for the quarter, its biggest quarterly gain since the first quarter of 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, with miners hit by weak data from top metals consumer China and with political jitters in Italy and the United States hurting broad investor sentiment. Fresnillo and Glencore Xstrata lost over 2 percent after Chinese data unexpectedly pointed to a near-stagnation of private sector factory activity. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rebounded more than 1 percent on Tuesday morning after strong corporate sentiment data reinforced expectations that the prime minister will go ahead with a fiscal reform plan and offer stimulus to mitigate the impact on economy. Sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers improved more than expected to a nearly six-year high, the Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey showed before the market open. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Financial markets in Hong Kong are closed on Tuesday, October 1 for China's National Day holiday, and will resume trading on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar firmed against a basket of other major currencies as well as the yen on Tuesday as investors kept a close eye on Washington ahead of a midnight deadline after which much of U.S. government could begin to shut down. The standoff comes a few weeks ahead of the next political battle to raise the federal government's borrowing authority. Failure to do the latter by mid-October could result in a historic U.S. debt default that would threaten the world's biggest economy and reverberate around the globe. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on Monday, leaving yields just above their lowest levels in seven weeks, aided by safe-haven bids on worries about a partial government shutdown. The U.S. Congress, still in partisan deadlock on Monday over Republican efforts to halt President Barack Obama's healthcare reforms, was on the verge of shutting down most of the U.S. government starting on Tuesday morning. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Tuesday, after posting its best quarter in a year, as the U.S. government was on the brink of shutdown over failure to agree on a spending bill. Spot gold had risen 0.05 percent to $1,327.55 an ounce by 0012 GMT. The metal fell 0.6 percent in the previous session as it failed to garner sufficient safe-haven bids despite a weaker dollar. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was barely changed on Tuesday after China factory data showed growth slowed more than expected in September and as a week-long holiday there got underway, while a funding deadlock in the United States kept traders on edge. China's manufacturing growth edged up only slightly in September, with its official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) below expectations and adding to worries that its economic recovery has foundered. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Monday but pared losses late in the day as traders bought contracts to square short positions as the third quarter ended and as the likelihood of an imminent U.S. government shutdown remained uncertain. The Democratic-led Senate and the Republican-led House of Representatives could not come to terms on an agreement to end a stalemate on how to fund the U.S. government beyond Monday. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)