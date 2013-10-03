----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15133.14 -58.56 -0.39 S&P 500 1693.87 -1.13 -0.07 FTSE 6437.5 -22.51 -0.35 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 465.96 3.72 0.8 Nikkei 14153.75 -16.74 -0.12 Euro 1.3605 1.3576 Japanese Yen 97.66 97.33 U.S. Crude 103.7 -0.4 Brent 108.91 -0.28 Gold 1311.79 1314.64 Silver 21.69 21.71 Copper-LME 7273.25 -5.75 -0.08 UST 10-YR 98.90625 2.6264 UST 30-YR 98.578125 3.7057 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street retreated on Wednesday, the second day of a partial U.S. government shutdown, as political wrangling in Washington raised investor concerns that the stoppage could be prolonged. Adding to worries, a report showed private employers added fewer-than-expected jobs in September. Investors were looking for more guidance from this data because Friday's broader government payrolls report will be delayed if no deal on the budget is reached by then. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped to a three-month low on Wednesday, with retailers bruised by a weak trading update from Tesco, while broader sentiment was weighed down by concerns over the U.S. government shutdown. The FTSE 100 index fell as low as 6,386.18 points, its lowest since July, as investors fretted about the continued partial shutdown of the U.S. government and whether politicians will reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling this month to avoid a sovereign default. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average was mostly flat on Thursday morning, struggling to gain momentum as investors fretted about the U.S. government shutdown and agenda for raising the debt ceiling. A report also showed that U.S. private employers had added fewer jobs than expected in September. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start slightly weaker on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown drags on, keeping the mood subdued with investors reluctant to take on fresh positions. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar languished at eight-month lows early in Asia on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, while positive developments in Italian politics and a watchful but patient European Central Bank helped lift the euro. The common currency rose as high as $1.3608, a level not seen since early February, after Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a confidence vote in parliament as Silvio Berlusconi backtracked on threats to bring down the government. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday as uncertainty about a protracted government shutdown and data suggesting sub-par job growth rekindled investor appetite for bonds and supported the view the Federal Reserve will not reduce stimulus in the near future. Investors also worried whether U.S. politicians can agree to increase the statutory $16.7 trillion borrowing cap in time to avert a default, which traders fear would cause market chaos. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held on to sharp gains from the previous session in early Asian trading on Thursday as weak U.S. economic data and a government shutdown raised hopes the Federal Reserve would stick to its bullion-friendly stimulus for longer. Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,312.66 an ounce by 0017 GMT, after gaining 2.2 percent the day before. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures dropped for a second session out of three on Thursday, with commodity prices under pressure after the U.S. government shutdown. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had eased 0.2 percent to $7,267.25 a tonne by 0045 GMT. The metal touched a one-week low of $7,142 on Wednesday before recovering to settle 1.1 percent higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent futures slipped below $109 a barrel on Thursday, after posting their biggest gain in two weeks in the previous session, on worries a prolonged U.S. government shutdown would hurt demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. Oil was also under pressure from a surprise surge in U.S. crude stockpiles. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)