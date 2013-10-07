----------------------(0841 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15072.58 76.1 0.51 S&P 500 1690.5 11.84 0.71 FTSE 6453.88 4.84 0.08 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 464.28 -2.8 -0.6 Nikkei 13874.02 -150.29 -1.07 Euro 1.3567 1.3557 Japanese Yen 97.1 97.46 U.S. Crude 103.32 -0.52 Brent 109.11 -0.35 Gold 1312.1 1310.61 Silver 21.67 21.65 Copper-LME 7251 -9 -0.12 UST 10-YR 98.859375 2.6319 UST 30-YR 98.390625 3.7171 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - US S&P 500 E-mini futures dropped Sunday evening, suggesting a weak open for U.S. stocks on Monday, after a weekend where little progress was seen in either resolving the budget dispute or raising the debt ceiling. S&P E-mini futures dropped 8.75 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1684 in electronic trading Sunday, suggesting a drop at the open on Monday morning, though futures pared losses after an initial decline when trading opened at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT). For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A lethargic FTSE 100 dragged its heels on Friday as investors waited for U.S. politicians to resolve a budget dispute which continues to hit stocks with large earnings exposure to the country. Volumes were anemic as investors chose to steer clear of the market due to the Congressional stalemate over the U.S. budget, which threatens growth in the world's largest economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average extended losses into a fourth session on Monday after a weekend with little progress in resolving the U.S. budget standoff left investors frustrated, with U.S.-reliant exporters like Toyota Motor coming under pressure. The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 13,951.84 in midmorning trade, after dropping 0.9 percent to a one-month closing low on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares will likely struggle on Monday as investors fret over the lack of progress in resolving the festering U.S. budget standoff. Mainland Chinese markets will resume trading on Tuesday after a week-long National Day holiday. Data for September money supply and loan growth due from Tuesday will kickstart a fresh batch of China economic data. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar was on the back foot against the yen and the Swiss franc in early Asian trade on Monday as the weekend produced little progress in Washington over the U.S. budget standoff, keeping the greenback stuck close to 8-month lows against a basket of major currencies. Republican House Speaker John Boehner vowed on Sunday that there is "no way" Republican lawmakers will agree to a measure to raise the debt ceiling unless it includes conditions to rein in deficit spending. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Ultra short-term Treasury bill yields hovered near 10-month highs on Friday as investors enter the weekend with growing concerns about the possibility of a U.S. government default. As the first partial federal government shutdown in 17 years hit a fourth day, traders continued to await hints the White House and Congress might be coming closer to an agreement to increase the government's $16.7 trillion statutory borrowing limit before an Oct. 17 deadline. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold ticked up in early Asian trading on Monday as the near-week long U.S. government shutdown raised fears Congress may struggle to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, burnishing bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold had gained 0.2 percent to $1,313.04 an ounce by 0011 GMT. Platinum rose 0.5 percent as mine strikes threatened to hurt supply. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper barely moved on Monday as a lack of progress on resolving the U.S. fiscal standoff cooled demand expectations, while top consumer China was absent for the last day of its week-long break. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was barely changed at $7,255 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after gains of one percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil eked out its first gain in three weeks as half of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was offline from an approaching storm. Gains were capped as the budget standoff in the United States continued and uncertainty about when it would end gripped the market. Meanwhile, in the latest political wrangling, U.S. House of Representatives Democrats worked on a manoeuvre that would force a vote on legislation to fully reopen the federal government immediately. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)