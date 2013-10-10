----------------------(0821 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14802.98 26.45 0.18
S&P 500 1656.4 0.95 0.06
FTSE 6337.91 -27.92 -0.44
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 464.1 -2.11 -0.45
Nikkei 14150.98 113.14 0.81
Euro 1.3497 1.3523
Japanese Yen 97.64 97.33
U.S. Crude 101.69 0.08
Brent 109.07 0.01
Gold 1303.26 1306.59
Silver 21.84 21.87
Copper-LME 7123.25 23.75 0.33
UST 10-YR 98.4375 2.6814
UST 30-YR 97.75 3.7516
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Wednesday as
Republicans and Democrats in Congress showed early signs of a
possible break in the impasse, and U.S. President Barack Obama
invited both sides for talks about ending the government
shutdown, now in its ninth day.
Wall Street rebounded in the afternoon after the Nasdaq fell
as much as 1 percent, with defensive sectors such as
telecommunications and utilities rising on the day.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell to a
three-month low on Wednesday as a lack of major progress in
resolving a U.S. budget stalemate hit the stock market.
Although many investors still expect U.S. politicians to
reach a deal eventually over the country's budget and debt
ceiling, they see little progress for equity markets in October.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average climbed to a one-week high
on Thursday, buoyed by hopes for progress in the U.S. fiscal
standoff, as President Barack Obama invited Republicans and
Democrats to search for a way to end the government shutdown and
raise the debt limit.
The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 14,147.60 in
midmorning trade after rising as high as 14,152.77 earlier, its
highest since Oct. 3. The gain followed a 1 percent rise on
Wednesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may stay range-bound on
Thursday, as hopes of a break in the U.S. fiscal standoff hung
in the balance ahead of another meeting between Republican and
Democrat policymakers.
A batch of official China economic data could start to
appear this week: September figures for money supply and loan
growth are due by Oct. 15, trade data on Oct. 12, inflation on
Oct. 14, with third quarter GDP due Oct. 18.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar regained some footing against major
currencies on Thursday, as hopes grew of a break in the U.S.
fiscal standoff with Washington finally showing signs of pulling
the world's biggest economy from the brink of an historic debt
default.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent against the yen in early Asian
trade to 97.53 yen, up about a full yen from two-month
low of 96.55 yen hit on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Wednesday as
the market remained in a state of limbo, waiting for elected
officials to reverse the partial shutdown of the U.S. government
and lift the U.S. debt ceiling.
Markets took President Obama's widely expected nomination of
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen to lead the Fed as a
sign that the U.S. central bank would remain accommodative as it
tries to foster economic activity and lower unemployment.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold dropped close to $1,300 an ounce on
Thursday, as the dollar bounced from an eight-month low and on
signs the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus measures this
year.
Spot gold had fallen 0.24 percent to $1,303.44 an
ounce by 0014 GMT, after losing around 1 percent the session
before.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher on Thursday as signs
of a thaw in the stalemate between U.S. political parties eased
worries about the potential for economic meltdown, but the metal
remained not far off three-week lows touched the session before.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.4 percent to $7,126 a tonne by 0105 GMT, paring
losses from the previous session when it fell 2 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Global oil prices sank on Wednesday, as the
largest weekly buildup of U.S. crude stocks in a year weighed
further on a market already concerned that Washington's budget
impasse would curb demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
showed U.S. crude inventories shot up nearly 7 million barrels
last week, their largest weekly gain since September 2012, well
above forecasts by analysts of a 1.5 million barrel increase.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)