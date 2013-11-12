EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged up on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record closing high in light volume on Veterans Day, while investors turned their focus to how soon the Federal Reserve may begin reducing stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 21.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to 15,783.10, a record closing high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added just 1.28 points, or 0.07 percent, to finish at 1,771.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched up only 0.56 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 3,919.79. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, boosted by signs of a strengthening global economy and major deals for pharma group Shire and telecoms group BT. The FTSE 100 closed up 19.95 points, or 0.3 percent higher, at 6,728.37 points, inching closer to a five-month high of 6,819 hit last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.14 percent at 14,289.87 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.02 percent to 1,185.87. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG -HK's Hang Seng Index to open down 0.1 pct. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro clung onto modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday after a lacklustre overnight session that saw investors trim bearish positions in the common currency following a heavy selloff last week. Traders said an absence of fresh drivers had prompted the market to lock in profits, a move that helped the euro drift up to $1.3405 from Monday's low of $1.3345, pulling away from a two-month trough of $1.3295 plumbed Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after stronger-than-forecast October job growth revised expectations about how soon the Federal Reserve could start to scale back its bond-purchase programme aimed at stimulating the economy. Ten-year benchmark note prices slid 1-10/32, while yields shot up to 2.75 percent from 2.60 percent on the outlook that the Fed could trim bond purchases sooner than March 2014. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck below $1,300 on Tuesday, trading near a 3-1/2 week trough as investors fretted over the timing of the Fed's stimulus tapering and as physical demand was not strong enough to provide a floor to prices. Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,281.56 an ounce by 0026 GMT. It has been trading below $1,300 since Friday and has fallen about 3 percent in the last four sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Tuesday from one-week highs hit the session before, as traders showed caution ahead of expected major policy announcements from top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange sagged by 0.40 percent to $7,144.25 a tonne by 0123 GMT, from the previous session when it finished little-changed having struck its loftiest in a week at $7,206.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel on Monday after Iran and six world powers fell short of reaching a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme. Brent settled $1.28 per barrel higher at $106.40, after trading as high as $106.47. On Friday, Brent hit a four-month low, then rebounded to close the day up $1.66 but posted a fourth straight week of decline. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)