EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday after rising bond yields increased debate over how soon the Federal Reserve would start trimming its stimulus program. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 32.43 points, or 0.21 percent, to end at 15,750.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 4.20 points, or 0.24 percent, to finish at 1,767.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index eked out a tiny gain of just 0.13 of a point to close at 3,919.92. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Financial stocks kept a lid on Britain's top share index on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland. London's blue chip index shed 1.58 points to 6,726.79. The FTSE 100 has slipped from a five-month high of around 6,777.50 scaled in late October. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks stepped back from a three-week high on Wednesday morning as concerns about an imminent turn in U.S. monetary policy dented risk appetite, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group outperformed after raising its earnings forecast. The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 14,520.11 in mid-morning trade after moving in and out of positive territory earlier. The index jumped 2.2 percent on the previous day, posting the biggest rise in two months. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong extended losses early on Wednesday, as disappointed investors cut risk exposure following a perceived lack of details provided in the initial communique from a key Communist Party policy meeting. At 0155 GMT, the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 2.1 percent at 10,337.4 points. The Hang Seng Index was down more than 1 percent at a two-month low. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar held firm on Wednesday, staying near a two-month high against the yen as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to start reducing its stimulus as early as December. The dollar held at 99.63 yen, near a two-month high of 99.80 yen hit on Tuesday, having risen 0.6 percent so far this week, as the U.S. currency drew strength from a surge in U.S. bond yields. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday after a sale of 3-year notes in the aftermath of a surprisingly strong reading on job growth in October. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 8/32 in price to yield 2.774 percent, compared to 2.746 percent late on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near a four-week trough on Wednesday and looked likely to test further lows as mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials added to uncertainty over the fate of the U.S. central bank's stimulus measures. Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,266.26 an ounce by 0016 GMT, after falling about 1 percent in the previous session to $1,260.89 - its lowest since Oct. 15. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper dropped to its lowest in nearly two months on Wednesday after a Federal Reserve official said the U.S. may still trim its massive bond buying scheme this year, eroding support for stimulus-friendly commodities. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.5 percent to $7,084.50 a tonne by 0113 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK -U.S. oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, posting a fresh four-and-a-half-month low, amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may ease up on its monetary stimulus program. U.S. crude for December delivery fell $2.10 to settle at $93.04 per barrel, after paring losses from a session low of $92.86. Its 2.2 percent fall was the largest drop, percentage-wise, since June 20. Brent crude for December delivery gave up 59 cents to settle at $105.81 a barrel. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)