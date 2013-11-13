EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower on
Tuesday after rising bond yields increased debate over how soon
the Federal Reserve would start trimming its stimulus program.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 32.43
points, or 0.21 percent, to end at 15,750.67. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dropped 4.20 points, or 0.24 percent, to
finish at 1,767.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index eked out
a tiny gain of just 0.13 of a point to close at 3,919.92.
LONDON - Financial stocks kept a lid on Britain's top share
index on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs downgraded Royal Bank of
Scotland.
London's blue chip index shed 1.58 points to
6,726.79. The FTSE 100 has slipped from a five-month high of
around 6,777.50 scaled in late October.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks stepped back from a three-week high
on Wednesday morning as concerns about an imminent turn in U.S.
monetary policy dented risk appetite, while Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group outperformed after raising its earnings
forecast.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 14,520.11 in
mid-morning trade after moving in and out of positive territory
earlier. The index jumped 2.2 percent on the previous day,
posting the biggest rise in two months.
HONG KONG - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong extended
losses early on Wednesday, as disappointed investors cut risk
exposure following a perceived lack of details provided in the
initial communique from a key Communist Party policy meeting.
At 0155 GMT, the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 2.1 percent at 10,337.4
points. The Hang Seng Index was down more than 1 percent
at a two-month low.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held firm on Wednesday, staying near a
two-month high against the yen as investors bet that the U.S.
Federal Reserve is on course to start reducing its stimulus as
early as December.
The dollar held at 99.63 yen, near a two-month high
of 99.80 yen hit on Tuesday, having risen 0.6 percent so far
this week, as the U.S. currency drew strength from a surge in
U.S. bond yields.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday after
a sale of 3-year notes in the aftermath of a surprisingly strong
reading on job growth in October.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 8/32 in
price to yield 2.774 percent, compared to 2.746 percent late on
Friday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near a four-week trough on
Wednesday and looked likely to test further lows as mixed
signals from Federal Reserve officials added to uncertainty over
the fate of the U.S. central bank's stimulus measures.
Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,266.26 an
ounce by 0016 GMT, after falling about 1 percent in the previous
session to $1,260.89 - its lowest since Oct. 15.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper dropped to its lowest in nearly
two months on Wednesday after a Federal Reserve official said
the U.S. may still trim its massive bond buying scheme this
year, eroding support for stimulus-friendly commodities.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.5 percent to $7,084.50 a tonne by 0113 GMT,
extending losses from the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK -U.S. oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on
Tuesday, posting a fresh four-and-a-half-month low, amid
speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may ease up on its monetary
stimulus program.
U.S. crude for December delivery fell $2.10 to settle
at $93.04 per barrel, after paring losses from a session low of
$92.86. Its 2.2 percent fall was the largest drop,
percentage-wise, since June 20.
Brent crude for December delivery gave up 59 cents to
settle at $105.81 a barrel.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)