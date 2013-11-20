EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 retreating further from milestone levels, led by a slide in Best Buy after a disappointing outlook. Trading remained in a tight range with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke scheduled to speak in Washington at 7 p.m. EST. Charles Evans, the president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, said earlier on Tuesday that the central bank may need to wait until next year, possibly until March, before beginning to wind down its massive bond-purchase program. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped on Tuesday, hurt by testing firm Intertek on worries over a slowdown in its business, though analysts were confident that technical support would cap any weakness in the broader market. Intertek, a company specialising in safety and quality tests, fell 2.5 percent after saying headwinds experienced in the first half of the year have continued into the second half. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Wednesday morning as recent outperformers including banks and non-life insurers pulled back, offseting gains in exporters after the dollar traded above 100 yen. The Nikkei was steady at 15,122.05 in mid-morning trade after gaining as much as 0.5 percent earlier, nearing a six-month high of 15,273.61 marked on Monday. The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,236.06.. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - A key index of Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong turned positive for the year on Wednesday, buoyed by supportive comments from China central bank officials on financial reforms and stimulus-friendly stance from outgoing U.S. Federal Reserve chief. At 0136 GMT, the China Enterprises Index .HSCE of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent higher for the year after having languished in negative territory since early March. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - Pressure on the yen showed no signs of letting up on Wednesday, with the euro climbing to a four-year peak and the dollar holding onto overnight gains even after more dovish comments from top Federal Reserve officials. But the greenback gave up some ground against the euro and commodity currencies after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank remained committed to maintaining highly accommodative policies for as long as they are needed. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as investors pared their bond holdings on weakness in European bonds and competition from corporate bond supply. Treasury yields held in a tight trading range as investors awaited possible surprises in data on retail sales, consumer prices and housing starts on Wednesday, which might change the timing of the Federal Reserve's trimming its bond-purchase stimulus. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading in a tight range on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the minutes of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the session for clues on when the bank will trim its stimulus. A lack of major U.S. economic data and lacklustre physical demand also prevented investors from taking big positions. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper on Wednesday climbed off three-month lows touched the session before, with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirming support for ultra-easy monetary policy that has been underpinning demand for commodities. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.66 percent to $7,016.25 a tonne by 0117 GMT from the previous session when it finished barely changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent futures tumbled by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as talks this week between world powers and Iran could lead to an easing of sanctions against the oil-rich country. The resumption of oil exports from Libya also weighed on Brent prices. U.S. oil futures bounced off a four-month low to finish the session higher, narrowing the spread between the two benchmarks by over $1 a barrel in a day of volatile trading. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)