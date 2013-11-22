EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow industrials closed above 16,000 for the first time on Thursday as stocks rebounded from three days of weakness, after economic data pointed to a slowly improving labor market and subdued inflation. Financial shares led the market to its first day of gains after three sessions of losses. Although investors remain unsure about the timing of the Federal Reserve's scaling back of its $85 billion per month in bond buying, some say the market will weather the eventual pullback in that stimulus. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares steadied on Thursday after their recent losses, as solid earnings from the likes of Johnson Matthey and robust U.S. economic data offset concerns over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. However, some traders felt there was scope for further falls in the market, which has been trending lower since late October. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei scaled a six-month peak on Friday, powered by gains in exporters after the yen slumped to a 4-1/2 month low versus the dollar, while SoftBank Corp jumped after hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb revealed a $1 billion-plus stake. Index heavyweight SoftBank climbed 3.8 percent to a 13-year high after Loeb on Thursday disclosed a $1 billion-plus stake in the Japanese mobile operator. It was the top-weighted gainer in the Nikkei and the most traded stock on the main board. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen fell to a fresh four-year low against the euro early in Asia on Friday, left exposed after promising data in both Germany and the United States underpinned the single currency and the U.S. dollar. Investors also dumped the Australian dollar after the country's central bank chief said he was "open-minded" about intervening to weaken the currency. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on Thursday as investors weighed the likelihood of a pullback in stimulus by the Federal Reserve, while economic data and Fed speakers sent mixed signals. Jobless claims suggested the U.S. jobs market could be finding firmer ground, but factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region slowed in November. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was heading for its sharpest weekly drop in more than two months as strong U.S. economic data and a possible early rollback of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures sent the metal to its lowest since early July. Spot gold was steady at $1,242.71 an ounce by 0016 GMT, after hitting a fresh four and a half month low of $1,236.29 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper prices were set to close higher for the first week in three on Friday, buoyed by an improving outlook for demand and a temporary shortfall in supply after the shutdown of a Philippine smelter. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.33 percent to $7,043 a tonne by 0111 GMT, extending small gains from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil jumped $2 to end at its highest in more than a month on Thursday, fuelled by a sharp run-up in gasoline and gas oil prices on news of dwindling stocks and refinery glitches in the United States and Europe. Upbeat U.S. economic data helped support prices, while traders also kept an eye on talks between Western powers and Iran on hopes of an accord over its nuclear program. New York gasoline RBc1 jumped 3 percent, leading the complex on news of fresh refinery outages on the U.S. Gulf Coast. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)