EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing above 1,800 for the first time and healthcare names leading the way higher. The Dow industrials ended at another record high above 16,000. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 recorded their seventh straight week of gains in what has been a very strong year for stocks. The seven-week advance comes just ahead of December, which since 1950 has been the best month for both the Dow and the S&P.. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Friday for a third straight week of losses, with miners down on concern about their earnings outlook and Tui Travel slipping after a key investor sold his stake in the company. Tui Travel fell 7.8 percent on news Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen had sold his entire stake in the British company. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei topped a six-month peak on Monday, propelled by exporters with the yen trapped at a multi-month trough against the dollar and investors expecting the Bank of Japan to maintain its stimulus drive even as the U.S. Federal Reserve tapers off. Index heavyweight SoftBank Corp surged 3.8 percent to a 13-year high, building on Friday's 2.3 percent rise after hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb revealed a $1 billion-plus stake in the mobile operator. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen started the new week at four-year lows versus the euro and a four-month trough on the dollar, still very much the funding currency of choice in a trend that is likely to continue in this U.S. holiday-shortened week. Latest data showed currency speculators increased net short positions in the Japanese currency to the most in six years, reflecting a belief the Bank of Japan will stay the most aggressive in maintaining its massive stimulus program among major central banks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday, retaking ground lost earlier in the week on concerns the Federal Reserve might soon slow its massive asset-purchase program meant to help prop up the economy. The curve this week shifted to its steepest since 2011, with the jump between shorter-dated yields and longer-dated yields rising, as investors saw the Fed possibly paring back its asset-purchase program as soon as this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged towards a four-month low on Monday on fears of an early end to U.S. stimulus measures and as holdings in the biggest bullion-backed exchange-traded fund fell the most in three weeks. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,239.84 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after posting its biggest weekly loss in two months. The metal wasn't too far from its four-month low of $1,236.29 hit last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Monday, after posting its biggest gain in two months in the week ended Nov. 22 when forecasts for a shortfall in supply in top consumer China underpinned prices. But growing worries that the Federal Reserve could start paring its stimulus sooner than later in the face of an improving U.S. economy kept a lid on gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $7,098 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after gains of 1.1 percent in the previous session. LME copper rose 1.2 percent last week, but prices are on track for a 2 percent loss in November, their biggest monthly drop since June. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude dropped more than $2 a barrel on Monday as supply fears eased following a breakthrough nuclear deal between world powers and Iran over the weekend. Tough sanctions against Iran in the past two years have slashed exports from the OPEC member by more than half and cost Tehran billions of dollars in revenue losses a month, keeping Brent above $100 a barrel despite weak global demand. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)