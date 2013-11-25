EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the S&P 500
closing above 1,800 for the first time and healthcare names
leading the way higher.
The Dow industrials ended at another record high above
16,000.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 recorded their seventh straight
week of gains in what has been a very strong year for stocks.
The seven-week advance comes just ahead of December, which since
1950 has been the best month for both the Dow and the S&P..
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on
Friday for a third straight week of losses, with miners down on
concern about their earnings outlook and Tui Travel
slipping after a key investor sold his stake in the company.
Tui Travel fell 7.8 percent on news Norwegian shipping
magnate John Fredriksen had sold his entire stake in the British
company.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei topped a six-month peak on Monday,
propelled by exporters with the yen trapped at a multi-month
trough against the dollar and investors expecting the Bank of
Japan to maintain its stimulus drive even as the U.S. Federal
Reserve tapers off.
Index heavyweight SoftBank Corp surged 3.8 percent
to a 13-year high, building on Friday's 2.3 percent rise after
hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb revealed a $1 billion-plus stake
in the mobile operator.
HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.6
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen started the new week at four-year lows
versus the euro and a four-month trough on the dollar, still
very much the funding currency of choice in a trend that is
likely to continue in this U.S. holiday-shortened week.
Latest data showed currency speculators increased net short
positions in the Japanese currency to the most in six years,
reflecting a belief the Bank of Japan will stay the most
aggressive in maintaining its massive stimulus program among
major central banks.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose on
Friday, retaking ground lost earlier in the week on concerns the
Federal Reserve might soon slow its massive asset-purchase
program meant to help prop up the economy.
The curve this week shifted to its steepest since 2011, with
the jump between shorter-dated yields and longer-dated yields
rising, as investors saw the Fed possibly paring back its
asset-purchase program as soon as this year.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged towards a four-month low on Monday on
fears of an early end to U.S. stimulus measures and as holdings
in the biggest bullion-backed exchange-traded fund fell the most
in three weeks.
Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,239.84 an ounce by
0022 GMT, after posting its biggest weekly loss in two months.
The metal wasn't too far from its four-month low of $1,236.29
hit last week.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Monday,
after posting its biggest gain in two months in the week ended
Nov. 22 when forecasts for a shortfall in supply in top consumer
China underpinned prices.
But growing worries that the Federal Reserve could start
paring its stimulus sooner than later in the face of an
improving U.S. economy kept a lid on gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
flat at $7,098 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after gains of 1.1 percent
in the previous session. LME copper rose 1.2 percent last week,
but prices are on track for a 2 percent loss in November, their
biggest monthly drop since June.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude dropped more than $2 a barrel on
Monday as supply fears eased following a breakthrough nuclear
deal between world powers and Iran over the weekend.
Tough sanctions against Iran in the past two years have
slashed exports from the OPEC member by more than half and cost
Tehran billions of dollars in revenue losses a month, keeping
Brent above $100 a barrel despite weak global demand.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)