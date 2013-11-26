EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow industrials eked out a slim gain on
Monday to end at another record high, after the Nasdaq topped
4,000 for the first time in 13 years and then slipped to close
below that level.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc shares rose 0.8 percent to close
at $80.43, off an all-time intraday high of $80.57 after the
world's largest retailer said it has chosen its next chief
executive. The stock was among the Dow's best performers.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's main share index rose for the first time
in a week in thin trade on Monday as travel stocks rallied on
expectations that a nuclear deal between oil-rich Iran and six
world powers would help cut fuel costs.
Airlines IAG and easyJet, and cruise
operator Carnival rose between 2 percent and 2.8 percent
as crude prices fell after the deal, which will give Iran some
relief from crippling sanctions.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks retreated from a 6-month high on
Tuesday morning as a pause in the weak yen trend gave investors
an opportunity to book gains after the market's recent frenetic
rise.
The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 15,495.28 in
mid-morning trade after climbing 1.5 percent on the previous day
to within sight of a 5-1/2-year peak reached in May.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open flat.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro recoiled from a four-year high against the
yen on Tuesday and retreated on the dollar as dovish comments
from European Central bank officials deflated the high-flying
currency.
The euro slipped to 137.22 yen from a peak of
137.98, and dipped to $1.3520 from Monday's high of
$1.3561.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Monday
after housing data proved weaker than expected, with a light
economic slate for coming sessions because of the
holiday-shortened week.
Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for a
fifth straight month in October, hitting a 10-month low and
adding to signs of cooling in the housing market.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held onto the previous session's gains on
Tuesday as short-covering from four-month lows offset pressure
from worries over an early end to U.S. stimulus measures and
mixed economic data.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,251.66 an ounce by 0017
GMT. The metal had fallen to its lowest since early July on
Monday before gaining 0.7 percent from short covering and
options-related buying.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London aluminium hung close to its lowest in
four months on Tuesday as historical overhang of inventory built
up in the aftermath of the 2008 credit crisis continues to blunt
prices.
London copper was little changed, having slipped from near
two-week highs hit the previous session, underpinned by a
shortfall in physical metal.
LME aluminium prices traded flat at $1,775.25 a tonne on
Tuesday, having dropped to a 4-1/2 month trough of $1,768 a
tonne on Monday, which was the lowest since July 5.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Tuesday
as supply concerns crept back, with investors judging the
historic deal between Iran and world powers would not result in
an immediate increase in shipments from the OPEC member.
The deal halts Iran's most sensitive nuclear activity and
suspends some sanctions by the West, but caps exports from the
country at the current level of about 1 million barrels per day
(bpd). That means a fragile supply-demand balance as markets
also cope with oil export losses from Libya.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)