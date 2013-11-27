EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Nasdaq composite index closed above 4,000 on
Tuesday for the first time since 2000, while the Dow and S&P
ended barely changed.
Retailers and homebuilders were among the best performing
sectors, responding to stronger-than-expected earnings and
robust housing market data.
Big-cap technology stocks helped the Nasdaq the most on
Friday to finish above 4,000 for the first time since the
dot-com bubble burst in 2000 and sent the tech-heavy index
hurtling.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell on Tuesday,
pulled down by major drinks stocks such as SAB Miller SAB.L and
Diageo DGE.L on signs of slowing consumer demand in China.
But many traders said that any market weakness in November
would be followed by a rally in December that could push the
index back to its 2013 peaks.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on
Wednesday on profit-taking, peeling further away from a
six-month high, though traders said investors were looking for
opportunities to pick up bargains.
Nikon Corp, Ricoh Co Ltd and Canon Inc
were in demand, up between 0.8 and 3.1 percent after
U.S. Hewlett-Packard Co beat revenue forecasts. (Full
Story)
HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar wallowed at one-week lows against a
basket of major currencies on Wednesday, undermined by lower
Treasury yields after a batch of data failed to sway markets one
way or the other over when the Federal Reserve will scale back
stimulus.
The dollar index fell as low as 80.599 .DXY and last stood
at 80.649, well off this week's peak of 81.023. Against the yen,
the dollar retreated to 101.27 from a six-month high of
101.91 reached on Monday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices held onto gains on Tuesday
after the Treasury sold $35 billion in five-year notes to solid
demand, the second of three sales of $96 billion in new
coupon-bearing debt this week.
The five-year notes sold at a high yield of 1.34 percent,
around the same level that they were trading at before the
auction.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading in a narrow range below $1,250
an ounce on Wednesday, with strong U.S. housing data stoking
fears the Federal Reserve would soon begin rolling back stimulus
measures that burnish the metal's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
Spot gold had ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,244.11 an
ounce by 0012 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent in the previous
session.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Wednesday as
markets lost direction ahead of Thanksgiving holidays in the
United States, but prices were on track for their biggest
monthly fall since June on expectations of improving supply.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
at $7,069 a tonne by 0124 GMT, after dropping half a percent to
$7,065 in the previous session. It was on track for a 2.5
percent drop in November.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures edged lower in choppy
trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited new data after
concluding that a deal between Iran and world powers would bring
no immediate increase in crude supplies.
"The market is waiting to see how things develop with Iran.
For the oil markets, this puts us in kind of a holding pattern,"
said Phil Flynn, an energy analyst with the Price Futures Group
in Chicago, Illinois.
