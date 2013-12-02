EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Nasdaq unofficially closes up 15.14
points, or 0.37 percent, at 4,059.89.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - UK-listed financial stocks advanced in relatively
thin trading on Friday after the country's banking regulator
relaxed a new rule determining the quality of assets banks must
hold to cover risks from pension liabilities.
UK banks rose 0.5 percent to top the
leaderboard, after the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)
said at least 56 percent of supplementary capital to cover
mainly pension risks should be in top quality assets, not all of
it, as originally proposed.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged down in choppy trade on Monday
morning as investors turned cautious over the market's recent
rapid pace of gains, while trading was thin ahead of major U.S.
economic data due this week.
The Nikkei stock average was down 0.2 percent at 15,638.91
points in midmorning trade. The benchmark was trading 5.2
percent above its 25-day moving average of 14,872.71, suggesting
it has reached overbought territory in a short period of time.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.2
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Commodity currencies were the star performers early
in Asia on Monday in what would otherwise have been a
featureless start to a heavy week of central bank policy
meetings.
Investors bought both the Australian and New Zealand dollars
after a survey on Sunday showed China's factory growth held at
an 18-month high in November, an outcome that was slightly ahead
of expectations. Both Australia and New Zealand are highly
leveraged to China's economic cycle.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended flat after a choppy,
shortened trading session on Friday as month-end buying offset
some earlier weakness and investors turned their focus to
economic data next week expected to bring new clues over Federal
Reserve policy.
Treasuries had weakened earlier in light trading volumes
with many traders off on Friday. The market closed early after
being closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold dropped on Monday, with investors jittery
ahead of key U.S. data this week that could provide clues on
when the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its monetary
stimulus.
Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,247.73 an
ounce by 0028 GMT, after posting its biggest monthly loss since
June.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper started December trade on a softer
footing after last month logging its biggest monthly loss since
June, as traders waited to see if a key private sector report
would reinforce signs of steady factory growth in top consumer
China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
trading at $7,043.50 a tonne by 0126 GMT, down 0.16 percent
after a half-percent gain the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
CALGARY - Brent oil dropped by more than $1 on Friday while
U.S. crude rose in thin, volatile trade ahead of the weekend as
traders continued to weigh supply outages in Libya against U.S.
inventory levels.
Brent crude found some early support from the ongoing supply
disruptions in Libya before falling into negative territory in a
bout of late selling ahead of the settlement.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)