EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for a third straight day on Tuesday, dropping from record levels in a broad decline as investors took profits amid signs of a weak holiday shopping season. Retail and consumer discretionary stocks were among the weakest of the day. Amazon.com Inc slipped 2 percent to $384.66 and was one of the biggest drags on the S&P 500. The S&P retail index shed 0.8 percent after the holiday shopping season got off to a tepid start For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Miners and oil companies led Britain's FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday as strong economic data prompted investors to bet that equity-friendly central bank stimulus would soon be reduced. The FTSE 100 closed down 62.90 points, or 1 percent, at 6,532.43 points, its sharpest one-day fall since mid-November. The blue-chip index has fallen roughly 2 percent over the past month, lagging a small rise for the STOXX Europe 600. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average pulled back on Wednesday from a six-year closing high set the previous day, with investors pocketing gains as the yen was squeezed higher ahead of the U.S. November jobs report due later this week. The Nikkei, which tends to weaken when the yen strengthens, shed 1.3 percent to 15,552.56 after reaching its highest closing level since December 2007 on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen was squeezed higher across the board early in Asia on Wednesday, enjoying a bit of a reprieve as investors locked in profits ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs data due later in the week. The dollar retreated to 102.35 yen from a six-month peak of 103.38 yen, while the euro slipped to 139.11 yen EURJPY=R from a five-year high of 140.03. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, bolstered by two bouts of bond purchases from the Federal Reserve and a slump in Wall Street stocks partly on worries about the Federal Reserve reducing stimulus sooner than some traders think. The bond market recouped some of Monday's losses on moderate trading ahead of Friday's employment report for November. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Wednesday after dropping to five-month lows in the previous session, with investors waiting for more U.S. economic data to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will begin cutting monetary stimulus from this month. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,223.75 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after slipping to $1,215.60 on Tuesday - its lowest since early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Wednesday, recovering from a two-week lows hit the session before, as a weaker dollar granted some relief to commodities ahead of this week's jobs report that may shed fresh light on U.S. plans to scale back stimulus. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.27 percent to $6,979 a tonne by 0134 GMT from the previous session when it finished little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures rose more than $2 a barrel to a four-week high on Tuesday for a third straight session of gains on ideas the January start-up of a pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Gulf Coast would drain crude stocks at the giant storage hub. Ahead of a Wednesday meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), at which production targets are expected to remain unchanged, Iran and Iraq on Tuesday gave notice of substantial oil output increases to come, saying others in the producer cartel will need to give way to make room for them. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)