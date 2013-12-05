EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower for the
fourth consecutive session on Wednesday after investors found
few reasons to make big moves, with uncertainty remaining over
when the Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus.
Stocks fell for much of the session, but edged closer to
break-even levels in the last hour of trading. Still, the losses
were broad, with eight of the 10 S&P 500 sector indexes ending
lower for the day on concerns that the market's recent rally to
record levels was not justified.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 slipped to seven-week lows on
Wednesday, weighed down by a surprise warning from Standard
Chartered that it could be headed for its first drop in
profits in a decade.
Shares in the Asia-focused bank fell 6.5 percent, hitting
16-month lows in volumes more than 4-1/2 times their 90-day
daily average after it said overall results will be hit by
losses in Korea.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei fell on Thursday, adding to the
previous session's worst one-day drop in six weeks, as investors
stayed cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report that may give
more clues as to when the Federal Reserve will reduce its
stimulus.
The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 15,344.62, dipping
further from Tuesday's six-year closing high. The index shed 2.2
percent in the previous session, despite the fact that the Bank
of Japan put 20.8 billion yen ($203 million) into
exchange-traded funds to support the market.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.4
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen held off a five-year trough on the euro and
a six-month low versus the dollar on Thursday following a whippy
session overnight that lacked conviction as key event risks
including U.S. jobs data loomed.
The dollar bought 102.39 yen, having earlier this
week risen as high as 103.38, while the euro traded at 139.06
, not far from a five-year peak of 140.03 scaled on
Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slumped on Wednesday as
robust data on private-sector jobs and new home sales supported
expectations that the Federal Reserve would be encouraged to
pare its stimulative bond purchases sooner than expected.
The price decline pushed benchmark yields to their highest
level since mid-September. Short- and medium-dated yields
climbed to their highest levels in about three weeks.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Thursday following a
short-covering rally in the previous session, weighed down by
concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon begin tapering its
monetary stimulus on strong economic data.
Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,238.30 an ounce by
0027 GMT, after gaining 1.6 percent in the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Thursday from a
nine-day high hit in the previous session, as a short-covering
rally triggered by surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data ran out of
steam.
Copper prices are recovering from three-month lows touched
in November, but rallies have typically fizzled due to worries
that a rising tide of supply will dent prices next year.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 on
Wednesday, a fourth straight day of gains as government data
showed an unexpected fall in U.S. stockpiles in the world's
largest oil consumer.
The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration
(EIA) report showed domestic crude stocks fell 5.6 million
barrels in the week ended Nov. 29, snapping 10 straight weeks of
builds. A Reuters poll had forecast a build of 300,000 barrels.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)