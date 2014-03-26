EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, rebounding
from a two-day decline as the hard-hit biotechnology sector
regained its momentum and a strong read on consumer confidence
increased optimism about the economy.
Trading was choppy throughout the day with the Nasdaq at one
point turning lower, led by a sharp reversal in biotech shares.
LONDON - UK shares rose on Tuesday, bouncing off of a
six-week closing low, after Kingfisher and easyJet posted
updates that raised optimism about the outlook for corporate
earnings this year.
Home improvements retailer Kingfisher jumped 6 percent as it
said it would return about 200 million pounds ($330 million) to
shareholders in the current year, after meeting forecasts with a
4.1 percent rise in 2013-14 profit.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was modestly higher on
Wednesday, with early trade characterised by choppiness ahead of
the fiscal year end although Kirin Holdings 2503.T soared on a
report that it will raise its dividend.
The Nikkei tacked on 0.2 percent to 14,443.43 in
mid-morning trade, stepping away from an early spike to a
one-week high of 14,569.9.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.7
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro steadied in early Asian trade on
Wednesday, bouncing off lows after comments from European
Central Bank officials helped temper some of their earlier
dovish views.
The single currency hit a three-week low on Tuesday after
ECB governing council member and Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann
said negative interest rates were an option to temper euro
strength and that quantitative easing was not out of the
question to combat deflation.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Five-year U.S. Treasuries yields were steady
after the Treasury sold $32 billion new two-year notes to solid
demand on Tuesday, though light purchases by dealers raised some
concerns about how much demand there will be for Wednesday's
five-year note auction.
Short- and intermediate-dated Treasuries have been hammered
since Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last Wednesday
that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates six months
after its current bond-buying program ends, suggesting a
potential rate hike could happen as early as spring of 2015.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold barely moved in early trade on Wednesday,
hovering near its weakest level since mid-February, as shares
firmed and the dollar held steady against other currencies on
signs of a recovery in the U.S. economy.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Wednesday after logging
the biggest daily gain in six months in the previous session, as
hopes eased that Beijing will act to stimulate China's economy
after a slowdown in factory activity.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday on
renewed geopolitical risk over Russia and supply disruptions in
Nigeria and Libya, while U.S. crude was pressured lower by
forecasts for a stock build.
