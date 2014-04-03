MUMBAI, April 3 EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Wednesday as signs of steady private-sector hiring suggested that the economy was slowly building momentum after a winter-related pullback.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.39 points or 0.24 percent, to end at 16,573. The S&P 500 gained 5.38 points or 0.29 percent, to finish at 1,890.90, a record closing high. The S&P 500 also hit an intraday record high of 1,893.17.

LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares inched higher on Wednesday, propped up by cyclical banks and mining companies on encouraging economic news in the United States.

The FTSE 100 ended up 6.43 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,659.04 points, its highest close since March 11, with the UK banking index up 0.7 percent, and the mining index 1.2 percent higher.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose to three-week highs on Thursday morning, spurred by gains in construction equipment makers on news China is taking steps to stimulate its economy and on another set of solid data in the United States.

The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 15,069.16, after touching a high of 15,086.73, its best mark since March 11.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro nursed modest losses early on Thursday, having come under pressure as the market turned cautious on expectations the European Central Bank may sound dovish following its policy review later in the day.

While most analysts do not think the ECB will ease this week, recent price data have upped the ante for the bank to do more soon to tackle the threat of deflation.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private payrolls were revised higher and factory orders rose sharply in February, supporting expectations of an upbeat nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private employers added 191,000 workers in March, slightly below economists' expectations, but private payrolls for February were adjusted higher to 178,000 from the previously reported 139,000.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold added on to sharp overnight gains on Thursday, consolidating after recent losses, on bargain hunting and signs of increasing physical demand in Asia.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,291.25 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Wednesday - the metal's biggest one-day jump in nearly three weeks.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper fell on Thursday after China's government announced a modest package of stimulus measures to shore up its flagging economy, disappointing investors.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped to $6,642.25 a tonne by 0109 GMT, reversing small gains from the previous session.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent oil fell by nearly $1 to its lowest price in almost five months on Wednesday, pulling U.S. crude lower with it, on expectations that rebel-held Libyan ports will reopen within days.

Crude prices on both sides of the Atlantic had tumbled nearly 2 percent on Tuesday after weak Chinese and European manufacturing data dampened the outlook for global demand and news emerged of fresh talks to reopen Libyan ports after months of closures.

For a full report, double click on (Reporting by Indulal PM)