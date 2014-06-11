MUMBAI, June 11 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished nearly flat on Tuesday,
although the Dow eked out another record closing high as
utilities' shares fell while 10-year bond yields hit their
highest level in a month.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.82 points or
0.02 percent, to 16,945.92, a record closing high. The S&P 500
dipped 0.48 of a point or 0.02 percent, to finish at
1,950.79. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.75 points or 0.04
percent, to 4,338.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top stock index recovered in late
trading on Tuesday to end flat, with a surge in SABMiller on
merger talks offset by a drop in BT Group shares following news
of rising competition in the sector.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed flat at 6,873.55 points
after falling as low as 6,835.80 points earlier in the session.
The index is less than 2 percent off its all-time high set in
December 1999.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares bounced off a one-week low on
Wednesday, supported by news that Japan will retain its status
as the only developed market in the region in MSCI stock
indexes, checking any potential knee-jerk rotation out of Tokyo
equities.
The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 15,037.40 having
recovered almost a half of its 0.9 percent loss the previous
day, though it still kept some distance from a three-month high
of 15,206.57 hit on Monday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.2
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro languished near a four-month low on
Wednesday, after the dollar's yield advantage over the single
currency widened in the wake of upbeat U.S. economic data and
the European Central Bank's monetary easing.
A rise in U.S. bond yields on speculation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than
previously expected helped support the greenback this week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark 10-year yields scaled one-month
peaks on Tuesday, as investors have started to price in the
prospect of higher interest rates following recent upbeat U.S.
economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve
officials.
Some market participants believe this year's U.S. government
bond market rally, which has seen 10-year yields sink to
11-month lows, may have run its course.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Palladium fell from its highest level in more
than three years on Wednesday as speculators reaped profits, but
the metal used in jewellery and auto catalysts remains
underpinned by a five-month strike in South Africa.
Spot palladium eased $2.30 an ounce to $849.70 by
0019 GMT, having rallied to $854 on Tuesday, its strongest since
February 2011.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper inched up on Wednesday from
one-month lows touched the session before as more than a week of
intensive checks failed to dig up new cases of possible metals
financing fraud in China, while Shanghai zinc hit a 15-month top
on higher demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded flat at $6,670 a tonne by 0129 GMT from the previous
session when it finished little changed, having touched its
lowest since May 7 at $6,628 a tonne.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude reversed course to end down on
Tuesday, while U.S. oil also fell due to a stronger dollar and
profit taking by traders following strong gains on Monday.
Brent settled down 47 cents at $109.52 a barrel on
Tuesday, after hitting a high of $110.32. U.S. oil
slipped 6 cents to settle at $104.35 a barrel after ending up
1.7 percent on Monday, its biggest daily gain since April.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)