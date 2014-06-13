EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as concerns escalated about Iraq and after disappointing economic data on retail sales and jobless claims.

The three major U.S. stock indexes ended off their session lows. With the day's decline, though, the S&P 500 was down for three straight sessions for the first time since early April.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Energy companies kept Britain's top share index out of the red on Thursday as oil prices were lifted by violence in Iraq.

But the FTSE struggled to make any real headway as heavyweight mining stocks dropped sharply after worries about declining Chinese demand sent copper prices to a one-month low.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a fresh 2-1/2-week low on Friday morning as fears for Iraq escalated, with oil shares soaring on rising oil prices.

The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 14,855.72 in midmorning trade. It fell as low as 14,830.99, the lowest since June 2. For the week, the index has shed 1.5 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index is set to open down 0.3 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar steadied in Asian trading on Friday, but remained near two-week lows against the yen after tensions rose in Iraq and downbeat U.S. economic data gave investors no reason to believe the Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates anytime soon.

By contrast, the pound gained over a cent overnight to five-week highs after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that British interest rates could rise sooner than financial markets expect. The pound was last up 0.1 percent to buy $1.6944

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rallied on Thursday after a robust auction of 30-year bonds that somewhat eased concerns about fading demand for long-term government paper.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, and diminished appetite for risk with Wall Street stocks down on the day, also helped Thursday's gains. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds and 10-year notes pushed to one-week lows.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

PALLADIUM

SINGAPORE - Palladium and sister metal platinum regained some strength on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session, as South African producers struck a deal with the union to end a crippling five-month strike.

Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin said they had reached "in principle undertakings" with leaders of the longest strike in the history of South African mining.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Friday but was still set for its third-straight weekly loss as seasonally strong demand from China passes its peak and on concerns about the pace of growth in the world's No.2 economy.

Metals saw widespread weakness on Thursday with copper sliding to a six-week low, nickel and lead to two-month lows and tin to its weakest in three months.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices jumped to nine-month highs on Thursday, as concerns mounted that escalating violence in Iraq could disrupt oil supplies from the second-largest OPEC producer.

Sunni Islamist militants, who took over Iraq's second-biggest city Mosul earlier this week, extended their advance south toward Baghdad and surrounded the country's largest refinery in the northern town of Baiji on Thursday.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)