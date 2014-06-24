EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a quiet session on Monday
essentially unchanged as investors found few reasons to keep
buying following a six-day rally in the S&P 500, though merger
activity lifted energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.82 points or
0.06 percent, to 16,937.26, the S&P 500 lost 0.26 points
or 0.01 percent, to 1,962.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.64 points or 0.01 percent, to 4,368.68.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Monday for the
first time in a week as declines in housebuilding shares weighed
on the market, which had been approaching record highs.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had risen for
the last four sessions, ended down by 0.4 percent, or 24.64
points, at 6,800.56 points - some 2 percent below a December
1999 record high of 6,950.60 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average stepped back from a
5-month high on Tuesday, as the focus in domestic markets turned
to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's release later in the day of his
much-anticipated policy initiatives to boost growth.
The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 15,271.20, slipping
from Monday's five-month high with investors taking the
opportunity to book profits after the benchmark rallied almost
10 percent in just over a month.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.5
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar-bloc currencies held onto gains on
Tuesday, having outperformed their G3 peers on optimism about
Chinese growth.
Given the absence of catalysts in early Asian trading,
markets looked to the Japanese government to deliver its latest
instalment of long-term economic policies later in the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices of long maturity U.S. Treasuries rose on
Monday after business activity data showed growth slowing in
France and elsewhere in the euro zone.
The gains, which left yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries
well within a trading range in place since February, narrowed
when unexpectedly strong U.S. factory data was published but
mostly recovered in later New York trading.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Tuesday as investors
watched developments in violence-wracked Iraq, while platinum
steadied after two days of losses as strikes in top producer
South Africa came to an end.
South Africa's AMCU union declared a five-month platinum
strike "officially over" on Monday, bringing to an end the
longest work stoppage in the country's history. Miners are
expected to return to work this week.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Tuesday from three-week
highs in the previous session as a weaker-than-expected European
manufacturing survey for June dented prospects for otherwise
encouraging global growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3.
slipped by 0.4 percent to $6,859.50 a tonne by 0121 GMT, after
rising in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude recorded its largest one-day decline
in five weeks on Monday, falling toward $114 a barrel as oil
exports from Iraq remained unaffected by Islamic insurgents'
continued advance on Baghdad.
Brent fell 69 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at
$114.12, it's biggest percentage drop since May 16
