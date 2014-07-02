EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on
Tuesday as manufacturing activity picked up in the United States
and Asia and increased optimism about the global economy's
health.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 129.47 points
or 0.77 percent, to end at 16,956.07. The S&P 500 gained
13.09 points or 0.67 percent, to 1,973.32. The Nasdaq Composite
shot up 50.47 points or 1.14 percent, to 4,458.65.
LONDON - Britain's top share index made a strong start to
the second half of the year, recording its biggest daily gain in
two months as mining stocks rallied, boosted by robust data from
China, the world's biggest metals consumer.
The FTSE 100 closed 58.98 points higher, or 0.9
percent, at 6,802.92 points, breaking into positive territory
for the year on the first day of the third quarter.
TOKYO - Tokyo's Nikkei share average rose to a five-month
peak on Wednesday morning after Wall Street scored
record-closing highs thanks to strong manufacturing activity in
the U.S., Japan's biggest export market.
The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 15,400.79 in
mid-morning trade after hitting as high as 15,444.63 earlier,
the best level since Jan. 24.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.6
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The Australian dollar hovered near an eight-month
peak early on Wednesday, having been swept higher by a short
squeeze while an upbeat manufacturing survey helped power
sterling to levels not seen in nearly six years.
Both currencies easily outperformed their global peers,
leaving the U.S. dollar to eke out small gains on the euro and
yen as U.S. Treasury yields rose.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday after
traders reconsidered bullish bets on U.S. bonds ahead of
Thursday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, while strong U.S. and
Chinese manufacturing data stymied safe-haven bids.
The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds hit a near one-week high
of 3.4 percent on fears that bullish positions could lead to
losses if the U.S. government reports stronger-than-expected
non-farm payrolls later this week.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading close to a three-month peak on
Wednesday boosted by a second straight day of inflows into the
top bullion-backed fund, while platinum held sharp overnight
gains to trade at a near 10-month high on supply worries.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,325.55 an ounce by
0023 GMT, after falling slightly in the previous session.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper eased from its highest in nearly four
months on Wednesday as summer holidays in the northern
hemisphere drained the market of direction, although an upbeat
global manufacturing outlook and low exchange stocks underpinned
prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.3 percent to $6,998 a tonne by 0130 GMT. It inched
to its highest since March 7 at $7,028.50 a tonne in the
previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday on
easing concerns of supply disruptions due to the conflicts in
Iraq and Ukraine, whilst gaining some support from upbeat
manufacturing data in China, the world's second-biggest oil
consumer.
Brent crude lost 7 cents to end at $112.29 a barrel,
the lowest settlement since June 11. U.S. oil lost 3
cents to settle at $105.34 a barrel, also the lowest point since
June 11.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)