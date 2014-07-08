EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, retreating from last week's record levels as investors hesitated to make big bets before the start of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.05 points or 0.26 percent, to end at 17,024.21. The S&P 500 declined 7.79 points or 0.39 percent, to 1,977.65. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.40 points or 0.77 percent, to 4,451.53

LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated from a three-week high on Monday on concerns about the pace of global economic growth, with cyclical sectors such as miners and banks worst hit.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.6 percent lower at 6,823.51 points after climbing to its highest since early June in the previous session.

TOKYO - Japanese shares fell to one-week lows on Tuesday, pressured by an apparent halt in buying by public pension funds, losses on Wall Street and caution ahead of corporate earnings.

Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.8 percent to 15,261.68 points by late morning, touching its lowest level in a week, though it was still holding above major support from its 25-day moving average around 15,195.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar started trade in Asia on the back foot on Tuesday, having run out of puff near a two-week high, giving the euro a chance to get over an unexpected slump in German industrial output.

The dollar index traded at 80.218, off a 1-1/2 week peak at 80.359. Still, it managed to hold on to most of the gains made on Thursday in the wake of solid payrolls data.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday on buying supported by the view that the recent acceleration in job gains is not enough to spur the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates earlier than expected.

While Thursday's government payrolls report showed a robust 288,000 increase in hiring in June and the jobless rate fell to a six-year low at 6.1 percent, some traders were not convinced the labour market was strong enough for Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other policymakers to tighten policy sooner.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold ticked lower on Tuesday as investors continued to fret over the possibility of an earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates, while palladium was trading near a 13-year high on supply worries.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,317.60 an ounce by 0030 GMT after closing flat in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper steadied on Tuesday, helped by supply concerns but it remains below four-and-a-half month highs seen last week on signs of a possible thaw in Indonesia's six-month stoppage of concentrate exports.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to $7,132 a tonne by 0032 GMT.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude oil futures fell on Monday to the lowest levels in a month as Libya prepared to resume oil exports from two ports closed nearly a year, and as supply from Iraq remained unaffected by violence sweeping the OPEC country.

Brent dipped 40 cents to settle at $110.24 a barrel, the lowest settlement since June 11.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)