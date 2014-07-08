EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, retreating from
last week's record levels as investors hesitated to make big
bets before the start of earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.05 points or
0.26 percent, to end at 17,024.21. The S&P 500 declined
7.79 points or 0.39 percent, to 1,977.65. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 34.40 points or 0.77 percent, to 4,451.53
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated from a
three-week high on Monday on concerns about the pace of global
economic growth, with cyclical sectors such as miners and banks
worst hit.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.6 percent lower
at 6,823.51 points after climbing to its highest since early
June in the previous session.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares fell to one-week lows on Tuesday,
pressured by an apparent halt in buying by public pension funds,
losses on Wall Street and caution ahead of corporate earnings.
Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.8 percent to
15,261.68 points by late morning, touching its lowest level in a
week, though it was still holding above major support from its
25-day moving average around 15,195.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar started trade in Asia on the back foot
on Tuesday, having run out of puff near a two-week high, giving
the euro a chance to get over an unexpected slump in German
industrial output.
The dollar index traded at 80.218, off a 1-1/2 week
peak at 80.359. Still, it managed to hold on to most of the
gains made on Thursday in the wake of solid payrolls data.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Monday on buying supported by the view that the recent
acceleration in job gains is not enough to spur the Federal
Reserve to raise short-term interest rates earlier than
expected.
While Thursday's government payrolls report showed a robust
288,000 increase in hiring in June and the jobless rate fell to
a six-year low at 6.1 percent, some traders were not convinced
the labour market was strong enough for Fed Chair Janet Yellen
and other policymakers to tighten policy sooner.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold ticked lower on Tuesday as investors
continued to fret over the possibility of an
earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates, while
palladium was trading near a 13-year high on supply worries.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,317.60 an ounce by
0030 GMT after closing flat in the previous session.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper steadied on Tuesday, helped by
supply concerns but it remains below four-and-a-half month highs
seen last week on signs of a possible thaw in Indonesia's
six-month stoppage of concentrate exports.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.1 percent to $7,132 a tonne by 0032 GMT.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude oil futures fell on Monday
to the lowest levels in a month as Libya prepared to resume oil
exports from two ports closed nearly a year, and as supply from
Iraq remained unaffected by violence sweeping the OPEC country.
Brent dipped 40 cents to settle at $110.24 a barrel,
the lowest settlement since June 11.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)