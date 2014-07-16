EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks pulled back on Tuesday after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and her fellow Fed policymakers
raised concerns about "substantially stretched valuations" in
some sectors.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.26 points, or
0.03 percent, to end at 17,060.68, not far below the record
closing high of 17,068.26 set on July 3. The S&P 500
slipped 3.82 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,973.28, about 12
points below its record closing high of 1,985.44 set on July 3.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.03 points or 0.54
percent, to close at 4,416.39.
LONDON - Britain's top shares lost ground on Tuesday after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen voiced concern over
valuations. Housebuilders were hit by growing expectations UK
interest rates will soon rise, while Imperial Tobacco fell
sharply.
The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 35.69 points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,710.45 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Wednesday
morning as investors stayed cautious ahead of China economic
data, with weakness in U.S. shares also curbing investors' risk
appetites.
The Nikkei was little changed at 15,388.78 points in
mid-morning trade after opening a tad lower.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday
after bulls latched onto a comment by the head of the Federal
Reserve that rates could rise sooner if employment continued to
improve, while strong inflation sent sterling to a six-year
high.
The dollar index last traded at 80.388, near the
close in New York where it climbed 0.3 percent. The greenback
was at one-week highs on the yen at 101.67, while the
euro wallowed at a near one-month low of $1.3562.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The bond market traded in a narrow range on
Tuesday, absorbing Fed Chair Janet Yellen's message that the
U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete and early signs of a
pick-up in inflation are not enough to accelerate anticipated
interest rate increases.
Yellen's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee
generated little market movement, with prices gyrating a few
points above and below the day's opening level, reflecting
market views that the loose monetary policy stance was not about
to change.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold retained two days of losses to trade near a
four-week low on Wednesday, below $1,300 an ounce, on a stronger
dollar and fears that the Federal Reserve could hike U.S.
interest rates sooner than expected.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,295.76 an ounce by
0023 GMT, after losing 3.3 percent in the last two sessions -
the metal's biggest two-day loss since October.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Shanghai zinc rallied to a fresh 17-month high in
early trade on Wednesday, playing catch-up to overseas prices
that have rallied on prospects of dwindling mine supply, while
other contracts steadied ahead of a rash of China economic data.
The most-traded September zinc contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed by 0.6 percent to 16,575 yuan
($2,700) a tonne in the overnight session, tracking a recent
run-up in London zinc of nearly 4 percent this month.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices dropped by as much as $2 on Tuesday,
deepening their biggest slide this year as rising Libyan
supplies and downbeat economic data sharpened concerns the
global market was heading into a near-term glut.
Brent futures lost 96 cents to settle at $106.02 a
barrel, recovering from a low of $104.39 a barrel earlier in the
session, the weakest point since April 2.
