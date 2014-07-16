EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks pulled back on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and her fellow Fed policymakers raised concerns about "substantially stretched valuations" in some sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.26 points, or 0.03 percent, to end at 17,060.68, not far below the record closing high of 17,068.26 set on July 3. The S&P 500 slipped 3.82 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,973.28, about 12 points below its record closing high of 1,985.44 set on July 3. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.03 points or 0.54 percent, to close at 4,416.39.

LONDON - Britain's top shares lost ground on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen voiced concern over valuations. Housebuilders were hit by growing expectations UK interest rates will soon rise, while Imperial Tobacco fell sharply.

The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 35.69 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,710.45 points.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Wednesday morning as investors stayed cautious ahead of China economic data, with weakness in U.S. shares also curbing investors' risk appetites.

The Nikkei was little changed at 15,388.78 points in mid-morning trade after opening a tad lower.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday after bulls latched onto a comment by the head of the Federal Reserve that rates could rise sooner if employment continued to improve, while strong inflation sent sterling to a six-year high.

The dollar index last traded at 80.388, near the close in New York where it climbed 0.3 percent. The greenback was at one-week highs on the yen at 101.67, while the euro wallowed at a near one-month low of $1.3562.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The bond market traded in a narrow range on Tuesday, absorbing Fed Chair Janet Yellen's message that the U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete and early signs of a pick-up in inflation are not enough to accelerate anticipated interest rate increases.

Yellen's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee generated little market movement, with prices gyrating a few points above and below the day's opening level, reflecting market views that the loose monetary policy stance was not about to change.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained two days of losses to trade near a four-week low on Wednesday, below $1,300 an ounce, on a stronger dollar and fears that the Federal Reserve could hike U.S. interest rates sooner than expected.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,295.76 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after losing 3.3 percent in the last two sessions - the metal's biggest two-day loss since October.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai zinc rallied to a fresh 17-month high in early trade on Wednesday, playing catch-up to overseas prices that have rallied on prospects of dwindling mine supply, while other contracts steadied ahead of a rash of China economic data.

The most-traded September zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed by 0.6 percent to 16,575 yuan ($2,700) a tonne in the overnight session, tracking a recent run-up in London zinc of nearly 4 percent this month.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices dropped by as much as $2 on Tuesday, deepening their biggest slide this year as rising Libyan supplies and downbeat economic data sharpened concerns the global market was heading into a near-term glut.

Brent futures lost 96 cents to settle at $106.02 a barrel, recovering from a low of $104.39 a barrel earlier in the session, the weakest point since April 2.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)